PA: A.G. Issues Opinion on 80% Gun Receivers in Extreme Deviation from Federal Law

Opinion
Once again, anti-gun officials contort case law and statute to undermine our Right to Keep and Bear Arms.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro 80% Receivers
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro 80% Receivers

Fairfax, VA – -(Ammoland.com)- This week, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro issued a tortured opinion defining partially-manufactured receivers as firearms. This opinion flies in stark contrast to the current, and widely held, understanding that receivers that are unfinished and require additional work to operate as a functional frame or receiver are not considered firearms and therefore aren’t regulated as such.

Shapiro relies on two arguments to arrive at this absurd result. One, that unfinished receivers are “designed” to expel a projectile by action of an explosive. It doesn’t take a law degree to figure out how backward this thinking is. Partially-manufactured lowers are explicitly designed so that they are unable to expel a projectile by action of an explosive without further work. In other words, by their very nature, they are not firearms.

Two, Shapiro claims that these receivers “may be readily converted (to expel a projectile)” which he argues is analogous to the “may readily be restored” language of the federal National Firearms Act.

With this make-believe bridge, Shapiro then imports federal case law concerning the “maybe readily restored” (to a machine gun) language to draw up extremely broad contours of what would be considered a firearm under state law. He uses extreme case law to lower the threshold for what constitutes a firearm to facilitate his anti-gun position and leanings.

Shapiro’s “theory” of treating non-functioning blocks of polymer, steel, or aluminum as “firearms” is the equivalent of calling a pile of aluminum tubes a bicycle or even considering a hickory or ash tree a baseball bat.

Make No Mistake — This opinion applies to much more than unfinished receiver kits!

Using the extremely vague description provided by AG Shapiro, almost any chunk of material (metal, polymer, etc.) could be considered a firearm and he and his anti-gun cronies can use this precedent to destroy our freedoms one step at a time.

New York State Sends Cease And Desist Orders To Sites Selling 80% Lower Receivers
80% Lower Receivers

Some guy
Member
Some guy

So, I guess that means in PA., there won’t be any more Home Depot stores then? Since I can build a gun in a couple hours from stuff on the shelf…..

11 minutes ago
Arizona
Member
Arizona

According to that sorry excuse for a lawyer, an 80% lower is a firearm, and a chunk of metal is a machine gun UNLESS it will take MORE than 13 hours, $65,000, and a master gunsmith to get it to work.

I’m no master, but give me $64,000 and I’ll turn a chunk of metal into a nice sub gun.

6 hours ago
Some guy
Member
Some guy

Hell, if choose to, I can whip up a crude subgun for a couple hundred…… Mostly from Home Depot, and/or the local industrial supply house……

9 minutes ago
Rich
Member
Rich

He should be disbarred. I believe the ATF has jurisdiction over what is considered a firearm.
This will go to court as soon as someone is arrested for having an un-serialized hunk of aluminum.

16 hours ago
Some guy
Member
Some guy

He needs to be strung up from a lightpole, just like every other stinking POS democrat polluting America.

8 minutes ago
Pew Pew Pew
Member
Pew Pew Pew

Americas rallying cry! “We Will Not Comply”

17 hours ago
option31
Member
option31

This guy thinks he owns people. When somebody is stating what they will allow you to buy own and sell what other conclusion can their be? Until we start calling them out for what they are they will continue to gain support. The human ownership mentality must be pointed out if we are going to get more than our choir to support rights

18 hours ago
Some guy
Member
Some guy

Calling them out won’t change anything, it is time to act.

7 minutes ago
Deplorable Bill
Member
Deplorable Bill

While it is possible to convert a shaped piece of aluminum into a firearm it does require machinery, know how and some manor of skill. What is next? Is it going to be illegal to own bar stock aluminum or polymer? My understanding of the law is that American citizens are legally able to build their own firearm. I got this from a lawyer. I see this guy as just another socialist, communist, demoncrapic, left leaning thug who is actively trying to dismantle our GOD given, constitutionally protected freedoms and rights. Take note of his name etc. When we the… Read more »

18 hours ago
Heed the Call-up
Member
Heed the Call-up

Next he will ban all metal tubing because they can be easily designed to expel a projectile, and all pens, flashlights, and his vibrating dildo.

18 hours ago
Some guy
Member
Some guy

Nope, I ain’t doing the search for his dildo…… Because I bet it will stay hidden up his ass.

4 minutes ago
Pew Pew Pew
Member
Pew Pew Pew

Demonrat, Commie, Socialist, Hippie, Snowflakes are on a mission its to disarm the American people so they can take control. It’s time the people fight back against anti-constitutional tyranny and remove the tyrannical, traitors in government. ” SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED”

19 hours ago
Some guy
Member
Some guy

Samuel Whitmore. The forgotten hero. Google him.

3 minutes ago
Arizona
Member
Arizona

Wow, he can claim being responsible for the birth of 75% receivers, which will be available the day after his ill-conceived and legally vacant opinion takes effect.

Americans have made their own firearms for hundreds of years, and will continue to do so. No law prevents it, and if one were to pass it would rightfully be ignored. Humans have the right to defend themselves, their freedom, possessions and their loved ones, and they will fabricate the means to do so no matter what some politician says.

19 hours ago
Will Flatt
Member
Will Flatt

All gun laws are infringements.
All who advocate for infringements are traitors.
It is past time that Americans use their 2nd Amendment for its true purpose, and go tyrant hunting. No bag limit, no restriction, no expiration.

19 hours ago
Will
Member
Will

Join GOA ! The only no-compromise gun lobby in Washington !

20 hours ago
Quatermain
Member
Quatermain

The NFA is the actual problem here and must be repealed.

20 hours ago
Heed the Call-up
Member
Heed the Call-up

And the FFA, GCA, and the 1986 automatic weapons ban.

18 hours ago
Will
Member
Will

@Q,the biggest problem that creates problems is ATF ! ABOLISH THE ATF!

16 hours ago
Some guy
Member
Some guy

First we have to fight and win the civil war, then we fix the laws.

2 minutes ago
