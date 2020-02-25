Bill to Allow Gun Destruction Advances in Washington State

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- 27 years ago, Washington state passed a bill requiring the Washington State Police to sell valuable firearms rather than destroying them. Provisions were made for the destruction of firearms which could not be legally owned.
For political reasons, local law enforcement agencies were not included. In some of those jurisdictions, such as the Yakima Police Department and Vancouver Police department, all guns are destroyed for political reasons.
A bill to allow the State Police to destroy legal guns passed the House in the Washington state legislature on 23 January 2020.
Selling or not selling the guns has no effect on the availability of guns because the guns are sold through licensed dealers. They are simply another gun in a dealer's stock. Destroying guns that have ended up in police hands simply means the money goes to a gun manufacturer to produce another gun, instead of to the police.
The Bill, HB1010, passed in the House 56 to 42, on a partisan vote. From columbian.com:
The House passed the bill along party lines Jan. 23, with Democrats voting in favor and Republicans against. Its next stop is the Senate Rules Committee and then a floor vote.
Rep. Sharon Wylie, D-Vancouver, cosponsored the bill. Wylie said it seems like an oversight that state patrol is unable to destroy firearms, and it makes sense to change the law to have consistency.
The Washington State Patrol wants the bill to pass, and its intended changes are needed, communications director Chris Loftis said.
“Current law allows other law enforcement agencies the option to destroy but is strict with WSP, stating that we must keep them for agency use or auction/trade with licensed dealers, who then will sell them to the public,” Loftis said in an email.
About a dozen states have passed legislation requiring police to sell legal guns rather than destroy valuable assets.
Opponents of police selling guns do not have a logical reason for the police to destroy guns rather than sell them. They acknowledge very few guns sold by police end up being used in a crime.
The arguments to destroy the guns are all emotional. Some police say they would feel bad if they sold a gun and it were used in a crime. The most egregious use of a gun sold by police, in a widely distributed AP article, was by a prohibited possessor who purchased a pistol in a private sale, years after it was sold by police to a dealer. The prohibited possessor used it to commit suicide.
The arguments are all about the legitimacy of gun ownership. If guns are legitimate to own, selling guns surplus to police use makes perfect sense.
If you believe guns are bad, selling them is an immoral act.
The point of destroying valuable guns is one of making a moral statement, of proclaiming to the world that guns are evil and should be destroyed.
If you do not own guns and despise those people who do, this is a way of telling the world you have won a victory. It does not matter if the gun companies increase their profits through your actions.
Destroying valuable guns is political theater, designed to teach people that guns are bad.
Emotional political theater is seldom a good policy.
What amazes me is how these same people will sell weapons around the world that kill millions From their proxy wars. So shouldn’t we insist on our Govt. quit selling these weapons of MASS destruction, weapons of war ? Why are they allowed to sell all the firearms & nukes they wish ? Do these people not work for us ? After all just SAVING one life is worth it, we’re told. I for one didn’t give them permission to sell anything around the world. I’m curious as to why we have let this go on so long ? But… Read more »
“Destroying guns that have ended up in police hands simply means the money goes to a gun manufacturer to produce another gun, instead of to the police.”
Um, what? Who pays S&W when a 686 is destroyed?
A person walks into a gun store. He wishes to buy a gun. There is a police trade-in gun there. He buys it. Or, the police trade-in gun is not there. So he buys a gun from S&W (or another manufacturer) instead. The customer money goes to S&W instead of to the police. That is how it works.
There’s more coming down the pike. Today in WA., it gets voted to reduce the magazine capacity to 15 rounds, with some type of buy-back for the larger magazines. Good luck with that. If it becomes illegal to have larger than a 15 round magazine, than they will create thousands of “NEW CRIMINALS” out of law abiding, salt-of -the-earth folks. If you want 30 rounds, just get another weapon and 2-15 rounds makes a 30 round. Do the math. If a pistol has the same round count as a rifle and you want more, is it not easier to just… Read more »
There are a couple of reasons gun owners don’t unite. Many don’t vote at all. Most elections are about more than one thing and they have to decide based not just on firearms.
Sure the guns are destroyed.. Right. All of them – minus any cool ones that “law enforcement” skims off for their personal collections, that is.
The problem with America is that there is too much bureaucracy. Every time a little group of snivelers get together to complain about this or that, and some politician says to him or herself that coddling them is a sure way to keep them in office by garnering their votes, well, welcome to the beginnings of too much bureaucracy. Instill term limits by guaranteeing those running for office to 12 years of service once elected (so long as they don’t get impeached for other types of crimes or misdemeanors,) and all this goes away because you have changed the rules… Read more »
A lot of LEO’S I associate with at times add that confiscated weapon to their own collection if it’s nice enough.
Destroying it serves zero purpose other than feel good BS..
Keep it or sell it to help fund your department….
“Law enforcement supports the Second Amendment”?
Keep the guns, destroy the leftists….
leftists who always want more money, don’t want the money from the sale of firearms in leo’s possession. this is another example that leftists are mentally unstable and should not be able to hold office and make decisions that affect law-abiding citizens.
@USA…The LEO’s won’t be far from their military toys , especially if the cookie crumbles .
That belief is total fiction. But thanks for playing.
Maybe some politicians need to be destroyed and destructed in Washington State.
Will, Probably will need to know where they are hiding in their COG DUMB’s from the pandemic. They haven’t been buying up large stores of food for no reason.
Dean – You’re a great writer (I’m from Wisconsin as well – Eau Claire) and all but I believe gun owners are wrong on this subject. Why would we want the police to be able to “legally” sell firearms they confiscate wether they be “illegal” (prohibited possessor guns) or “legal”? Every single state department in the country enforces gun control to some extent. Now you hope to reward them by allowing them to auction off your fellow citizens firearms? I want the police completely defunded and having a severe lack of resources to enforce much of anything; especially non-violent crimes… Read more »
