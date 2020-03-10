Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co. has the MAGPUL PMAG 40 round AR/M4 GEN M3 magazines on sale for $14.90 each or ten for $140.90 with flat rate shipping. So buy one or as many as you need to fight right. Compare prices here, here and again here and finally here so you know you are getting the best deal. This is a make your own package so you can buy one or as many as you like with one flat rate shipping price.

Magpul PMAG® 40 AR/M4 GEN M3™ 5.56x45mm NATO The next-generation PMAG 40 GEN M3 is a 40-round 5.56×45 NATO (.223 Remington) polymer magazine for AR15/M4 compatible weapons. Along with expanded feature set and compatibility, the GEN M3 incorporates new material technology and manufacturing processes for enhanced strength, durability, and reliability to exceed rigorous military performance specifications. While the GEN M3 is optimized for Colt-spec AR15/M4 platforms, modified internal and external geometry also permits operation with a range of additional weapons such as the HK® 416/MR556A1/M27 IAR, British SA-80, FN® SCAR™ MK 16/16S, and others. The PMAG 40 GEN M3 features a long-life stainless steel spring, four-way anti-tilt follower and constant-curve internal geometry for reliable feeding, and simple tool-less disassembly to ease cleaning. In addition, a redesigned bolt catch notch in the rear of the magazine provides increased bolt catch clearance, while an over-travel stop on the spine helps ensure the magazine will not over-insert on compatible weapons. Low profile ribs and new aggressive front and rear texture gives positive control of the GEN M3 in all environments, and a paint pen dot matrix has been added to the bottom panel of the body to allow easy marking by the end user for identification. The new, easy to disassemble flared floorplate aids extraction and handling of the magazine while providing improved drop protection, but is slightly slimmer than before for better compatibility with tight double and triple magazine pouches. Made in U.S.A. FEATURES Next-generation impact and crush resistant polymer construction

Modified dimensions allow for wider compatibility with non Colt-spec platforms

Constant-curve internal geometry for smooth feeding

Anti-tilt, self-lubricating follower for increased reliability

Long life stainless steel spring

Over-travel insertion stop on the spine

Ribbed gripping surface and new aggressive front and rear texture for positive magazine handling

Paint pen dot matrix panels on the bottom of the body to allow for identification marking

Flared floorplate aids magazine handling and disassembly yet is slim enough for use with many double and triple pouches

Pop-off Impact/Dust Cover to minimize debris intrusion and for ammunition protection in storage and transit An included pop-off Impact/Dust Cover can optionally be used to minimize debris intrusion and protect against potential damage to the top cartridge during storage and transit.

Magpul Gen 3 Mags are well-reviewed:

