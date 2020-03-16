Enter to win one hundred Magpul PMAGS. One lucky AmmoLand News subscriber will get to take home a crazy big pile of snowflake-scaring gun of magazines.

Manasquan, NJ -(Ammoland.com)- First off… Yes! We know they are just standard capacity rifle magazines, but we love to trigger the snowflakes.

New and existing subscribers to the AmmoLand Shooting Sports daily digest emails will ALL be eligible to win a one hundred (100pc) unit case of Magpul AR15/M4 PMAG Gen M3 Magazines for 223/5.56 in normal (NOT “high”) 30-round capacity from AmmoLand News. If you are not receiving our daily emails then you need to sign up below to get your name in the hat. This package retails for over $1500.00 and is our biggest ar15 gun magazine giveaway to date, but you deserve it. One of you loyal readers should prepare to have sore thumbs from loading these with ammo if you win!

One lucky AmmoLand Subscriber will take this 100 unit case of Magpul AR15 PMAG Gen M3 Magazines home!

Free gun magazines, what more need we say? Giveaway includes:

Magpul AR15 PMAG Gen M3 Magazine 223/5.56 30 round Polymer 100Pk

You can't win it if you are not in it! Subscribe today!

Do you really need this many magazines? We think so.





About the product: Magpul AR15 30 round PMAG Gen M3 Magazines are Super-Durable & Ultra-Dependable PMAG Refined & Battle-Hardened By Combat Experience.

The MAGPUL PMAG GEN M3 polymer magazine continues to revolutionize magazine technology for the AR-15 / M4 platforms. The third-generation PMAG further expands the strength, reliability, and versatility of the original PMAG.

What? You never win anything and can not wait for us to draw a winner? Well, you can just jump to the head of the line and buy your own hundred units here.

The MAGPUL PMAG GEN M3 is molded from a polymer formula that delivers distinctly greater resistance to crushing and all forms of impact, with extra reinforcement in the mag catch and feed lip areas.

Long-life USGI-spec stainless steel spring

Four-way anti-tilt follower and constant-curve internal geometry for reliable feeding

Tool-less disassembly for easy cleaning

Pop-off dust cover helps minimize debris intrusion

Removable floorplate is both stronger and slimmer

Fully compatible with the HK® 416 and MR556A1, M27 IAR, British SA-80, and FN® SCAR™ MK 16/16S.

The MAGPUL PMAG GEN M3 features pen dot matrix on each side providing consistent ID marking that resists handling wear. PMAG 30 is available with plain, solid sides.

Rules;

The giveaway entry dates run from March 15th, 2020 to April 15th, 2020 with the winner drawn on April 16th, 2020.

Everyone who signs up, or is an existing active subscriber , to the AmmoLand Shooting Sports News daily & monthly emails are eligible to win.

, to the AmmoLand Shooting Sports News daily & monthly emails are eligible to win. Eligible Winners, must be 18 years of age, a legal resident of the United States and be lawfully eligible under local, state and federal rules to accept the transfer of magazines by direct mail or through a licensed Federal Firearms Licensee if needed. NOTE: All Federal, State and Local gun magazine restrictions apply. You can view a sample of typical restrictions here or here. Take your complaints up with your local anti-gun lawmakers if they are shutting you down.

FFL Transfer Fees and Taxes are not included and are the winners' responsibility.

No monetary compensation or substitution for ineligible winners. You are just out of luck.

Do you get our daily email? Then you are already entered. Do you need to sign up? Then you can do so at the link/box above: Sign up for AmmoLand in your Inbox!

About AmmoLand Shooting Sports News:

Ammoland.com is the web’s leading Shooting Sports News Service for the Ammunition, Firearms, Shooting, Hunting and Conservation communities. AmmoLand has a FREE Shooting Sports News Service that is seen by 10,000's of Ammunition, Shooting and Pro Firearms enthusiast every day. Visit them at www.AmmoLand.com