Deals: Emperor Firearms MXP12 12Ga VISM Light + Shell Holder Package $178.92 FREE S&H

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co has a package sale on the Emperor Firearms Mxp12 12Ga shotgun with a VISM Tactical Flashlight w/ Rail Mount ($40.00 retail) and NcSTAR VISM Tactical Shotshell Carrier ($11.00 retail) for just $178.95 with FREE Shipping. The nice thing about KGC is you can place this item on Layaway with only 30% down today and 90 days to pay. Simply choose the Layaway option during checkout!

Emperor Firearms MXP12 12Ga Pump Shotgun with VISM Light + Shell Holder 12 GA 2 3/4″ and 3″ capable

18.5″ Chrome-Lined Barrel

5+1 Capacity

Synthetic Stock Includes VISM Tactical Flashlight w/ Rail Mount

VISM Shell Holder A perfect shotgun for home defense.

Some related videos:

Emperor Firearms MXP12 12Ga VISM Light Shell Holder Package Deal Cart Check 03/02/2020:

