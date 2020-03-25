Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a good inventory of J P Enterprise Silent Captured Gen2 Spring for AR15 rifles, including ones that work with the Law Folding Stock Adapter that we have seen 100's or our readers buy in the last year. If you have never shot a rifle with the Silent Captured Spring you are in for a treat and will never want to shoot your rifle with the loud scraping spring buffer noise again.

With the provided coupon codes, you can pick up the brand new JP Enterprises Silent Captured Springs anywhere from $157.00 to $196.00 depending on which model and spring selection you choose with FREE shipping for Brownells Edge Members. Coupon Codes, depending on if you hit the $200.00 mark in your cart there are currently active two codes. SAE for $15 off $150 and L6V for $20 off $200.

There are two product pages, one for standard AR15 rifles and one that works with the Law Tactical Folding Stock Adapter.

JP Enterprises Silent Captured Springs for AR15s & AR's w/ Folding Adapter $157-$197

JP Enterprises Silent Captured Springs for AR15 Deal Cart Checks

