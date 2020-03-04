Knife Rights: Michigan Knife Law Preemption Bill Hearing Update

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Knife Rights' Michigan Knife Law Preemption bill, HB 5286, the “Michigan Knife Rights Act,” was heard by the House Judiciary Committee today. Knife Rights' Director of Legislative Affairs Todd Rathner testified in support of the bill. He was able to answer all the members' questions.

The Democrat minority Vice-Chair, Rep. Beau LaFave, related a story about a knife possession case he defended as an attorney and then stated, “this is a good bill.” Knife Rights would also like to thank the ACLU of Michigan for their support for HB 5286.

The committee is scheduled to vote on HB 5286 sometime this week. If you live, work or travel to Michigan AND have NOT YET done so, please use Knife Rights' Legislative Action Center to ask Committee Members to vote YES on HB 5286: https://kniferights.org/resources/congressweb/#/34

DO IT TODAY and help us push this bill forward!