Mississippi: Legislature Suspends Session Including HB 1215

Fairfax, VA – -(Ammoland.com)- Today, the Mississippi Legislature announced that it is suspending the 2020 Legislative Session until April 1st. NRA-ILA will continue to monitor developments over the coming weeks, including House Bill 1215 as reported on earlier.

House Bill 1215 Report

On Tuesday, the Mississippi House of Representatives passed House Bill 1215 by Rep. Shane Barnett (R-Greene, Perry & Wayne Cos). The House approved this positive change to the state firearms preemption statute by a vote of 81-36. The measure now heads to the Senate for consideration.

House Bill 1215 adds state agencies to the existing preemption statute that limits the authority of cities and counties to pass arbitrary restrictions on firearm possession. This is an especially important protection for enhanced and regular carry permit holders. Preemption statutes protect gun owners by ensuring there is uniformity of laws across the state.

