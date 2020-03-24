SIG SAUER Introduces the Direct Impingement 716i TREAD AR-10 Rifle

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- SIG SAUER, Inc. is pleased to introduce the 716i TREAD, a direct impingement, AR-10 platform that provides versatility for long-range shooting and hunting while maintaining a lightweight design for easy carry. The 716i TREAD is easily customizable with existing TREAD branded accessories.

“The TREAD brand has gained recognition for offering premium products, at a competitive price point, that are designed, engineered and built with the same quality and innovation consumers expect from any SIG SAUER product,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales. “The 716i TREAD brings the power of the AR-10 platform to the TREAD series and is an exciting expansion to the line. The rifle is lightweight with premium features right out of the box, and consumers can anticipate an affordable price point below $1,400 in stores. For those consumers that want to customize their rifle, they have the freedom to grow with TREAD branded accessories already available in stores that fit the 716i TREAD.”

The SIG SAUER 716i TREAD is a lightweight, forged aluminum receiver, direct impingement rifle that comes optics ready and features a precision nitride coated, carbon steel barrel, an ambidextrous lower receiver, a free floating M-LOK™ handguard, a 2 stage Matchlite Duo Trigger, a six position adjustable stock, and comes chambered in 308 WIN.

716i TREAD Specs:

Overall Length: 37in.

Overall Height: 8in.

Overall Width: 2.5in.

Barrel Length: 16in.

Barrel Twist: 1:10in.

Weight (incl. magazine): 8.5lbs.

The SIG SAUER 716i TREAD is currently shipping and available for purchase at retailers nationwide. Complete product specs and information for the 716i TREAD are available at sigsauer.com.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, and training. For over 150 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved, and thrived, by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has almost 2,000 employees across eight locations. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.