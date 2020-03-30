Wake County NC Gun Stores and Ranges Open Following SAF Demands

Raleigh, NC ­ -(AmmoLand.com)- Today, Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) and Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) announced that Wake County, North Carolina County Attorney Scott Warren, has confirmed in writing that Wake County’s policies and enforcement rules will be revised to reflect updated federal guidance and to be consistent with Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order no. 121 and allow gun stores to continue operating. The County indicated that the changes will also be reflected in their COVID-19 FAQs before the end of the day.

Yesterday, FPC Director of Legal Strategy and attorney, Adam Kraut, sent County Board of Commissioners Chairman, Greg Ford, a demand letter, leading to the County’s review of and changes to its policies. “Should the County enforce its March 26 Proclamation and any other law, policy, practice, or custom that restricts firearm retailers and ranges from operating and/or infringes constitutionally guaranteed rights, FPC, SAF, and others are prepared to bring legal action against the County and its enforcement officials,” Kraut said in the letter. “It is my hope that you will take all appropriate actions to avoid litigation. Please contact me via email . . . before 3:00 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, March 30, 2020 to open a line of communication and confirm in writing that the County has taken the requested action.”FPC and SAF thank County leaders and Mr. Warren for immediately communicating with our counsel and revising their policies to ensure that firearm retailers can stay open and serve North Carolinians who seek to exercise their rights.

North Carolina E.O. no 121 expressly holds that “essential” businesses and workers include those in the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Guidance, the latest version (2.0) of which states that “Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers” include those “supporting the operation of firearm or ammunition product manufacturers, retailers, importers, distributors, and shooting ranges.”

SAF, FPC, and Grassroots North Carolina (GRNC) are continuing to seek a restraining order and judgment against Wake County Sheriff Gerald M. Baker’ for his recent unlawful and unconstitutional actions infringing on Second and Fourteenth Amendment rights. A copy of the lawsuit can be found at firearmspolicy.org/legal.

Individual arms applicants/purchasers and retailers affected by ‘stay-home’ or shutdown orders can report potential civil rights violations to FPC’s COVID-19 Issue Hotline at www.FPChotline.org.

Firearms Policy Coalition (www.firearmspolicy.org) is a 501(c)4 grassroots nonprofit organization. FPC’s mission is to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, especially the fundamental, individual Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms, advance individual liberty, and restore freedom.

Second Amendment Foundation (www.saf.org) is the nation’s oldest and largest tax-exempt education, research, publishing, and legal action group focusing on the Constitutional right and heritage to privately own and possess firearms. Founded in 1974, The Foundation has grown to more than 650,000 members and supporters and conducts many programs designed to better inform the public about the consequences of gun control.

