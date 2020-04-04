Florida: Candidates Call on Gov. DeSantis to Stop Nikki Fried’s CWL Freeze

Official Communication by Marion P. Hammer

Unified Sportsmen of Florida Executive Director

NRA Past President

Florida – -(AmmoLand.com)-Two candidates for the Florida House of Representatives are calling on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to stop Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried (D) from disrupting the Concealed Weapons and Firearms Licensing Program.

In a letter to Governor DeSantis, Republican Party of Okaloosa County Chairman Jeff Hinkle wrote, “Commissioner Fried is using the Pandemic to forward her liberal agenda of chipping away at Floridians' Second Amendment rights and it has to stop. Please act to prevent Commissioner Fried from delaying the processing on Concealed Carry Permits one day longer.” Additionally, Danny Kushmer (R) candidate for House District 59 wrote the Governor “I urge you to re-open the processing of concealed carry permit applications.” He continued, “Commissioner Fried is using an administrative loophole to keep hundreds, if not thousands, of Florida citizens from their right to safety.”

Devout Anti-Gunner, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried campaigned on an anti-gun platform and now she's using her position to disrupt the concealed weapons licensing program and use the COVID-19 virus as an excuse to stop accepting CW license applications.

At a time when citizens need to be able to exercise their constitutional right to keep and bear arms, Comm. Fried has become a roadblock to those constitutional rights.

Fried's intentions are clear, in fact in December 2019 Fried was quoted in a Florida Politics article saying:

“I made a promise during my campaign that the NRA would have no influence over me or our department. I stand behind that promise.”

In addition to his position as Party Chairman, Jeff Hinkle is also a candidate for Florida House District 4 and has posted his letter on his website. On the website you can join him in signing the letter to the Governor: Click Here





About Unified Sportsmen of Florida;

Unified Sportsmen of Florida was organized in 1976 for the purpose of protecting the firearms rights of all law-abiding firearms owners in Florida.

Contact:

Unified Sportsmen of Florida

110-A South Monroe Street

P.O.Box 1387

Tallahassee, Florida 32302

850-222-9518