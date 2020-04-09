Accokeek, MD -(AmmoLand.com)- – The National Rifle Association's (NRA) American Hunter has awarded the Franchi Instinct LX with the Golden Bullseye Award for 2020 Shotgun of the Year. Given to new products that display overall excellence, quality, and innovation, the Golden Bullseye Award recognizes the Instinct LX for its outstanding performance and feel.

“We are once again recognized by the esteemed panel of experts at NRA Publications and are honored to receive this award,” said Franchi Product Manager Bret Maffett. “This acknowledgment is a testament to our continued commitment to producing the finest shotguns focusing on innovative and eye-pleasing designs that perform at a high level.”

This marks the 18th year the NRA Publications have recognized outstanding products with the Golden Bullseye Awards. After months of testing and evaluation, a seven-person committee, consisting of editors, graphic designers, and veteran NRA Publications staff, presents awards to those products and companies that have exceeded the evaluator's expectations and are innovative in design and function.

Available in 12 or 20 gauge, the Instinct LX combines Italian craftsmanship, American styling, and Franchi's rich heritage to produce a fast, reliable and smooth swinging gun for hunters and sport shooters.

The function of this shotgun is only outshined by its looks. An all-steel, case color hardened receiver displays engraved hunting scenes with inlaid gold birds, matching the gold-plated trigger. The overall aesthetic is enhanced with an AA-grade satin walnut Prince of Wales stock complimented by the Schnabel style forend and rounded pommel with cut checkering.

Vented glossed-blue barrels with blued extended choke tubes deliver optimal patterning while the vented rib with a red fiber optic front sight keeps shooters on target. A safety-mounted selector switch allows shooters to choose which barrel fires first. All-steel auto ejectors throw spent shells well clear. The shotgun comes with extended choke tubes: improved cylinder, full and modified chokes, as well as a choke wrench for easy exchanges.

The Instinct LX is an heirloom quality hunting shotgun that performs as well as it looks. The shotgun comes in its own protective custom-fitted case for safe transportation and is backed by a seven-year warranty.

About Franchi USA

Franchi is a leader in modern shotgun manufacturing techniques. With a history dating back to 1868, Franchi has perfected the art of building quality double-barrel shotguns and auto-loading shotguns. From the time of the earliest patented designs and operating systems for Franchi shotguns, the company has embraced the philosophy of providing new and innovative Franchi firearms to meet emerging needs.