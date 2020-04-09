Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Company has the ultra-reliable Taurus 856 38 Special +P Revolver in all black for just $329.99 with FREE Shipping. New gun buyers this is a home-run basic-simple self-defense gun that should be in every bed stand or side table, ready to go. Check prices here and here or here on similar models if you can catch them in stock.

Taurus® 856 .38 Special Revolver The Model 85 has been Taurus®'s most popular revolver since it was introduced, and it's no wonder why. It features a smooth action, nice DA/SA trigger, and soft rubber grip—all for a very affordable price. For the 856, Taurus took one look at the Model 85 and said “We can do one better.” And they meant that literally—because the only major change they made was swapping out the 85's 5-round cylinder with a 6-round cylinder. And you know what? That one extra round could make all the difference in a self-defense scenario. New 6-round cylinder

+P rated to handle high-pressure loads under SAAMI specifications

Comfortable rubber grips

Transfer bar safety means only a trigger pull can make the gun fire

Order today! Key Specifications Item Number: 707837

Caliber: .38 Special+P

Action: Semi-automatic (DA/SA)

Capacity: 6

Barrel Length: 2″

Grips: Rubber

Sights: Fixed

Safety: Transfer bar

Overall Length: 6.55″

Overall Weight: 22 oz.

Mfg. Number: 2856021M

UPC: 725327616986 Other than that, it's pretty much identical to the 85 you know and love. It's still rated for +P, so it can still handle hot self-defense loads. It still has that great trigger. And it's still dead-reliable.

All Taurus 856 Revolvers are well-reviewed:

