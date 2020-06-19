Daniel Horner Wins First Place in Tactical Division at USPSA Multi-Gun Nationals

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER, Inc. congratulates Team SIG professional shooter Daniel Horner for his impressive first place finish in the Tactical Division at the 2020 SIG SAUER USPSA Multi-Gun Nationals at the Universal Shooting Academy in Frostproof, FL, June 11-13, 2020. This is Daniel’s 12th victory at the prestigious Multi-Gun Nationals.

“This was a great win for Daniel Horner and we are especially proud that he was able to take his twelfth title as the USPSA Multi-Gun Nationals Tactical Division Champion as a member of Team SIG,” said Tom Taylor Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales, “Since joining Team SIG Daniel has been integral to the development of the SIG SAUER product line. He trains and competes with intensity at the highest levels to deliver big wins for Team SIG, while running his equipment through the paces to provide our product management teams with invaluable feedback that we integrate into our product line development and deliver to our consumers.”

To take his first-place title in the Tactical-Optics Division at the 2020 SIG SAUER USPSA Multi-Gin Nationals, Horner competed through 12 stages testing his skills in pistol, rifle, and shotgun competition. For pistol competition, Horner used his P320 XFIVE LEGION pistol with iron sights and SIG 147 grain Match Elite 9mm Competition Ammunition. For the long-range competition, Horner used his SIG SAUER M400 Competition rifle with a SIG SAUER Electro-Optics TANGO6T riflescope, SIG 40 grain 223 REM Varmint and Predator Ammunition, and a SIG KILO3000BDX Rangefinder.

“The competition at this year’s Multi-Gun Nationals was the best I’ve seen. Everyone that competed had obviously spent extra time training and practicing while they were at home over the past few months,” said Horner. “With this being the first major nationals match since quarantine, the training showed and the competition was elevated. The accuracy and reliability of my SIG equipment, combined with my training routine, gave me the edge I needed to pull-off the victory for Team SIG.”

The SIG SAUER equipment used by Team SIG Pro Shooter Daniel Horner including the SIG SAUER Electro-Optics TANGO6T riflescope, KILO300BDX Rangefinder, 223REM SIG Elite Match Competition Ammunition and 9MM SIG Match Elite Competition Ammunition can be purchased online at sigsauer.com/store or retailers everywhere.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, and training. For over 150 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved, and thrived, by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has almost 2,000 employees across eight locations. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.