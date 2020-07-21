Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- 9mm AK's are a cool twist on the PCC trend. Primary Arms has the Century Arms WASR-M 16.25″ Romanian AK47 Rifle in 9mm for just $599.99. NOTE: Limit 1 per household. Quantities exceeding 1 will not allow checkout. This AK hybrid uses the same magazines as your GLOCK pistol.

The WASR-10 is one of the most popular AK-pattern rifles on the market today, thanks to it's perfect combination of durability, reliability, and affordable price! The WASR-M takes the same quality rifle and redesigns it for 9mm Luger, giving shooters a quieter, lighter recoiling experience perfect for PCC competition and training new shooters. The WASR-M's redesigned receiver is compatible with standard 9mm Glock magazines for reliability you can count on. Features: 16.25″ 4150 Chrome Moly Steel Cold Hammer Forged barrel

Direct blowback operation

14×1 LH Threaded with Slant Brake

Nickel-Moly Steel Bolt

Stamped Receiver with side scope mount

Standard AK Trigger

Standard safety selector

Standard AK polymer pistol grip

Hardwood stock, handguard, and gas tube cover

Cleaning rod may or may not be included with any batch from the importer Century International Arms built its name over 50 years ago by offering surplus products and importing high quality AK47 style rifles such as the WASR-10 and the AK630DS and decided to capitalize on the popularization of the AK47 in America by designing and building their own rifles from the ground up. Century International Arms believes in providing the best possible product to American gun collectors, hunters, target shooters, and military/Law enforcement officers with state of the art manufacturing processes and will continue to create jobs in the United States of America.

Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!