NRA Endorses J.R. Claeys for Kansas State Senate

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- On behalf of our more than five million members, the National Rifle Association Political Victory Fund (NRA-PVF) today endorsed J.R. Claeys for election to the 24th senate district of Kansas.

“Kansans can count on Rep. Claeys to protect our individual freedom of self-protection,” said Travis Couture-Lovelady, NRA-ILA's Kansas state director. “The NRA is proud to endorse his candidacy for the Kansas State Senate.”

Claeys earned an “A+” rating from the NRA. A longtime champion of the right to keep and bear arms, J.R. demonstrated his support for our 2nd Amendment rights by backing numerous pieces of legislation including votes for constitutional carry and sponsoring the car carry bill.

Claeys' opponent, Randall Hardy, is an “F” rated incumbent who supported large-capacity magazine bans, so-called “assault weapons” bans, while opposing constitutional carry and stating in a Facebook post that he did not believe you should be able to carry a firearm outside of your home.

“Rep. Claeys is the only candidate in this race who will fight to protect our constitutional rights. The NRA encourages all members, gun owners and sportsmen to vote J.R. Claeys in the Republican primary this August,” Couture-Lovelady concluded.​​

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org