The Rising Blood Tide of The Alt-Left & the Real Threat of Antifa

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- Antifa violence is spreading across the country like a plague as politicians call for the defunding dismantling of police forces across the nation while doing nothing to control the choas.

Facebook is banning meme pages because they are concerned about people wearing Hawaiian shirts at a peaceful pro-Second Amendment rally in Virginia during VCDL’s annual Lobby Day. Meanwhile, the terrorist group known as Antifa operates out in the open on social media platforms to recruit and cause havoc in big cities and small towns everywhere.

Under the guise of supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, Antifa has co-opted the death of George Floyd and taken to the streets to push their anarcho-communist agenda. They have burned down businesses, vandalized monuments, including those celebrating emancipation and an all-black civil war regiment, and looted stores.

In Seattle, Antifa, along with the John Brown Gun Club, took over six blocks and a park and deemed it Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ). Under the leadership of local warlord and sound cloud rapper Raz Simone, the group changed the name to Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP). The Seattle police retreated from their precinct under the direction of the ultra-liberal Mayor Jenny Durkan.

The communist enclave in Seattle, filled with people who don’t believe in walls, started setting up border checkpoints and blocked off streets. The “all cops are bastards” advocates set up their own police force, who almost immediately started shaking down local businesses for money and beating people. One of the leaders of this “socialist paradise” went as far as demanding white people give people of color $10 each.

The leaders set up segregated areas of CHAZ returning to the failed Democratic policies of the 60s that real civil rights leaders such as Martin Luther King marched to end. Instead of being a crime-free zone, it became a rape zone. Anarchist Robert James allegedly raped a deaf woman in his tent. The leaders of CHAZ turned a blind eye to the sexual assault. Police had to wait until he left CHAZ to arrest him for the rape.

That wasn’t the only crime in CHAZ. Police arrested former city council candidate Isaiah Willoughby for arson. He allegedly tried to burn down the police precinct headquarters. Oh, and the killings.

We can’t forget about all the murders.

When patriots attend a rally like Lobby Day in Virginia, they come heavily armed. I am not going to dispute that fact, but these gun owners are also incredibly peaceful. Antifa in CHAZ seems to have a habit of shooting at each other. On June 20th, 2020, someone shot and killed a 19-year-old man within the socialist paradise. On the same day, someone murdered a 30-year-old African American man only a block away. Protestors locked arms to block police from responding to the two shootings.

These incidents weren’t the only shooting in CHAZ. Only one day later, someone shot a 17-year-old injuring him. Then a couple of days later, a shooter injured a couple of other people. On June 30th, two African American teens aged 16 and 14 were joyriding. CHAZ “security” opened fire on the vehicle, killing one teen and landing the other child in intensive care. Calls to Raz inquiring if his “security force” had body cams went unanswered.

Like every other experiment in socialism, CHAZ/CHOP failed. It would be easy just to dismiss the violence that happened in the occupied area as merely a Seattle thing, but unfortunately, it isn’t limited to the Pacific Northwest. Antifa is a scourge to freedom and liberty, and their violence extends coast to coast.

Antifa violence even reached into sleepy Utah. Black Bloc member Jesse Keller Taggart was so incensed by an SUV driver trying to turn during a protest he opened fire on the car hitting the driver. The driver was able to get away, and doctors later treated him for a gunshot wound at a local hospital. Taggart would go on to use his gun to threaten another driver later in the same day. Police would eventually arrest Taggart for attempted murder along with a laundry list of other charges. Police arrested another Antifa follower for obstruction of justice for trying to help Taggart cover up his gun crimes.

One of Antifa’s favorite tools in their revolutionary bag of tricks is the Molotov cocktail. I could go on and on about Antifa violence with these improvised incendiary devices like the three self-professed Antifa women who threw a Molotov cocktail at a police car New York. I could talk about Antifa throwing a Molotov cocktail at a police station in Las Vegas, or I could speak about Antifa throwing a Molotov cocktail at police in Milwaukee, but I think the point is clear.

Antifa is the Real Threat

They are the violent ones, but the people who can successfully pass a background check and like to post memes on social media are the ones big media is targeting. The left controls the media with their “cancel culture” and boycotts. Media companies are terrified of being targeted by these far-left wing bullies, so they don’t report on left-wing violence because they are afraid of being called racist. That is why news outlets sites brave enough to post an opinion piece like AmmoLand News need our support.

It is time to awaken the sleeping giant of the American patriots and fight back against the rising tide of the alt-left. Consequences be damned.





About John Crump

John is a NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. He is the former CEO of Veritas Firearms, LLC and is the co-host of The Patriot News Podcast which can be found at www.blogtalkradio.com/patriotnews. John has written extensively on the patriot movement including 3%'ers, Oath Keepers, and Militias. In addition to the Patriot movement, John has written about firearms, interviewed people of all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons and is currently working on a book on leftist deplatforming methods and can be followed on Twitter at @crumpyss, on Facebook at realjohncrump, or at www.crumpy.com.