Springfield Armory Hellcat: 20K Rounds & Counting

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The Springfield Armory Hellcat has taken the concealed carry market by storm since its introduction in late 2019. In addition to having all the features users want, the micro 9mm pistol also proved its mettle in a 10,000 round test that same year, with every round fired documented on video. Now, that very same 10K Hellcat pistol has just topped 20K rounds in a follow-up test by Paul Carlson, owner of Safety Solutions Academy. And once again, the test documented every round fired.

With support from Federal Ammunition and Action Target, Carlson — a respected self-defense and personal-protection trainer — along with a team of shooters pushed the 10K round Hellcat (serial # AT234795) all the way through to 20K rounds. Over the span of a single 10-hour day, Carlson and his team of shooters discovered — and proved — what we here at Springfield Armory know: that the Hellcat possesses durability and strength beyond anything that should ever be reasonably expected from a micro 9mm. From its cold hammer-forged barrel down to every last pin and spring, the pistol is built under strict quality control to the highest standards.

“We are very proud to see that the Hellcat once again proved its dominant position in the market as the finest and most durable micro 9mm available,” says Steve Kramer, Vice President of Marketing at Springfield Armory. “Carlson’s test held the Hellcat to a very high standard, and it once again showed that the pistol has what it takes to deliver the performance and capability concealed carry users should demand.”

Since its release, the Hellcat has built an enviable reputation for excellent quality and performance. Being the smallest highest-capacity 9mm in the world, the +P-capable pistol packs in 11+1 rounds (13+1 with extended magazine) in a 3″-barreled micro pistol that weighs 18.3 ounces empty. And with the OSP (Optical Sight Pistol) version, you gain the ability to direct mount micro-sized red dot optics that will co-witness with the pistol’s excellent Tactical Rack U-Dot™ sights.

“No one would ever expect a micro-sized pistol intended for CCW to be subjected to such an incredibly demanding test, but we never doubted the Hellcat would come out on top,” says Dennis Reese, CEO of Springfield Armory. “Quality is our number one priority and it always will be, and the Hellcat proved that during this test. We’ll be watching as it continues to prove itself for the next 10K rounds, and beyond.”

