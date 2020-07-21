Treacherous Americans Pose the Greatest Threat to Our Nation – Part One

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The “Free Press” And Big Tech Use Propaganda To Enslave Us: Control Of Speech And Ban On Firearms.

“The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of. This is a logical result of the way in which our democratic society is organized. Vast numbers of human beings must cooperate in this manner if they are to live together as a smoothly functioning society. “If we understand the mechanisms and motives of the group mind, it is now possible to control and regiment the masses according to our will without their knowing it. In almost every act of our daily lives, whether in the sphere of politics or business, in our social conduct or our ethical thinking, we are dominated by the relatively small number of persons who understand the mental processes and social patterns of the masses. It is they who pull the wires which control the public mind.”

~ two quotations from the book, “Propaganda,” by Edward Bernays, Early 20th Century proponent of Propaganda and “Father of Public Relations”

Government, the mainstream media, transnational corporations and global technology companies are all avid users of psychological warfare and have been using it to their advantage and to great effect to control and to direct the public’s thought processes and behavior.

Through the decades propaganda has become powerful if subtle mechanism of mind control over a large swath of the population.

No greater threat to our fundamental rights and liberties exist today than the power of propaganda to provoke public antipathy toward those sacred rights and liberties through which the individual retains his personal autonomy, power over selfhood; and power over Government: specifically through the God-given right of free expression, as codified in and guaranteed under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and the God-given right of the people to keep and bear arms, as codified in, and guaranteed under the Second Amendment. But today, the right of free expression and the right of the people to keep and bear arms is under constant, concerted, and vigorous assault. How and why has this turnabout happened? The question of why this turnabout occurred is readily apparent.

There are powerful, sinister, secretive, ruthless, well-organized, and deep-pocketed forces at work today both inside our Nation and outside it that renounce the continued existence of nation-states. As they have accomplished in Europe, they intend to accomplish here.

These forces intend to hollow out our Nation; to confiscate the mineral resources of and harness the talent, and power of our Nation’s extensive military, intelligence, and federal police apparatuses for their own benefit and inscrutable purposes; tacking our Nation onto the others, and eventually merging the entirety of western civilization into a single, unified, global system of governance, a new world order, which the late Senator McCain referred to as a good thing. McCain had also expressed his concern that Trump and Russia would “change” that world order.

Notions of pride in Country and of citizenship, of loyalty and devotion to one’s Nation; a sense of national identity, integral to the maintenance of independent, sovereign nations are antithetical to the creation of a transglobal political, social, economic, cultural, and juridical system of governance—a new world order—that the Destructors of the United States and of other nation states intend to force upon the citizens of our Country and of the Countries of Europe and of the Commonwealth Nations.

Consider: our Government has long utilized propaganda to target foreign governments and foreign nationals to accomplish foreign policy objectives, just as those Governments have and continue to target Americans to accomplish their own foreign policy objectives.

But in recent years our Government has directed propaganda attacks against a new target. It is the American public itself. This is dismaying, disturbing, disjointed, and alarming; and up until 2013, this practice was illegal.

Congress enacted a law in 1946 to prohibit the Government from directing propaganda campaigns against its own citizens. It was called the Smith-Mundt Act. Over a half-century later, Congress shifted course.

The Smith-Mundt Act

“For over sixty years, the Smith -Mundt Act [1946 22 USCS § 1461] prohibited the U.S. Department of State and the Broadcasting Board of Governors (BBG) from disseminating government-produced programming within the United States over fears that these agencies would ‘propagandize’ the American people. However, in 2013, Congress abolished the domestic dissemination ban, which has led to a heated debate about the role of the federal government in free public discourse. Although the 2013 repeal of the domestic dissemination ban promotes greater government transparency and may help counter anti-American sentiment at home, it also gives the federal government great power to covertly influence public opinion. “Apple Pie Propaganda? The Smith—Mundt Act Before And After The Repeal Of The Domestic Dissemination Ban, (Abstract), 109 NW. U.L. Rev. 511 (Winter 2015), by Weston R. Sager, Northwestern School of Law, Fulbright Scholar.

But it isn’t simply Government’s use of propaganda against its own citizens that alone prompts concern. Powerful internet Companies, like Google, Facebook, and Twitter, dominate information access and they have a tremendous impact in shaping public opinion as they have the means and the motivation to censor free speech.

As private companies, information platforms do not come under the purview of the Smith—Mundt Act, and they never did. But these information platforms deserve renewed scrutiny. As internet platforms—pipes of communication—Government has long treated these internet platforms like phone companies. But unlike phone companies, these internet platforms are not mere neutral pipes or conduits for the conveyance of information. They control data and information. In that respect, they operate more like the traditional “Press.” Yet, unlike the Press, these internet platforms cannot be held liable for censoring information.

Congress has enacted specific legislation that provides these internet platforms with complete immunity from prosecution for censoring data. The legislation is titled, “Communication Decency Act of 1996, codified at 47 USCS § 230 Protection for private blocking and screening of offensive material. 47 USCS § 230(c) provides in pertinent part, that:

(c) Protection for “Good Samaritan” blocking and screening of offensive material. (1) Treatment of publisher or speaker. No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider. (2) Civil liability. No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be held liable on account of— (A) any action voluntarily taken in good faith to restrict access to or availability of material that the provider or user considers to be obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing, or otherwise objectionable, whether or not such material is constitutionally protected;

Pay close attention to the words, “or otherwise objectionable” that appear in 47 USCS § 230(c)(2)(A).

These words are vague and overbroad, deliberately so. They provide Internet platforms with cover to censor at will anyone they wish to deny use of their platform or any information they find otherwise objectionable. This Statute gives internet platforms, like Google, Facebook, and twitter complete immunity from liability for anything from anyone they wish to censor. And, since they all have a very radical left political, social, and cultural bias, they use their control over the flow of information to benefit the Radical Left Democrat Party agenda, that seeks, unabashedly to curb our most sacred rights, the right of free speech and the right of the people to keep and bear arms.

Given the immense power these Internet platforms hold over the flow of information, it isn’t surprising that the Government itself utilizes these platforms for its own propagandizing efforts, and a disturbing alliance between Democrats and these tech companies has emerged. The agenda of Radical left politicians is unconstrained but the voice of conservative values is routinely shut out.

The framers of our Constitution had no reason to suspect that a few private companies holding monopolistic power over the flow of information would one day, more than two hundred years after ratification of the Constitution, begin to consolidate their power over the flow of that information and would wield essentially unlimited power over it. But, in their failure to deduce the power of a few monopolistic private companies would wield, undermining the fundamental rights and liberties of the American people, the framers erred.

Unscrupulous forces, never desirous of a Nation existing as a free Constitutional Republic in which the people themselves are sovereign, utilized holes in the Constitution with the goal of one day dispensing with it. And the rapidity and rapaciousness of the effort to transform our Nation into a Collectivist tool of Globalists and Marxists is apparent on the run-up to the 2020 Presidential Election.

We continue our focus on the misuse of propaganda to deny free speech and disarming the American citizenry.





About The Arbalest Quarrel:

Arbalest Group created `The Arbalest Quarrel' website for a special purpose. That purpose is to educate the American public about recent Federal and State firearms control legislation. No other website, to our knowledge, provides as deep an analysis or as thorough an analysis. Arbalest Group offers this information free.

For more information, visit: www.arbalestquarrel.com.