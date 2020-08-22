Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has the Glock 24 Gen 3 .40 S&W Pistol with a 15 Round mag in stock as of this post date for $729.00. .40 S&W is one of those calibers that you can still find in-stock during the great American arms race of 2020.

The Glock 24 G3 is a powerful, reliable semi-auto pistol for multiple applications. This striker fired pistol features a 5.31-inch steel barrel chambered in .40 S&W, 15-round capacity magazine and an overall length of 8.82 inches making it ideal for shooting paper or home defense. The G24 combines a flared mag-well and a cutout at the front of the frame for quicker magazines changes. Glock wrapped the barrel with a highly durable and reliable polymer frame to provide a long service life. This lightweight polymer framed pistol weighs just 29 ounces and the Safe Action trigger maintains a consistent and reliable trigger pull for added confidence. The design of this pistol provides a generous beavertail to guard against slide bite, an aggressive grip texture and a perfectly placed magazine release. This Glock pistol checks a lot of boxes for home defense users with a strong steel barrel, durable polymer frame and simple operation. This powerful Glock .40 S&W is easily adaptable to any users hands by changing the backstraps. If you are looking for semi-auto, striker fire pistol with the power to handle any situation with confidence than the Glock 24 is a great option. Features: Manufactured by Glock

Semi-automatic

.40 S&W

6.02-inch barrel

Overall length 9.57 inches

Polymer frame

Steel barrel

15+1 capacity

Black Glock is committed to Perfection in all their firearms and products. With a loyal following of law enforcement, military, and sport shooters, Glock has become the leading global pistol manufacturer. Renowned for its pistols which are safe, simple, and fast, Glock looks to continue pursuing perfection in design, engineering, and manufacturing. Add a Glock to your personal collection, you will be happy that you did.

