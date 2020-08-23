Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a make your own package option on 650 rounds (or 12 boxes) of Lapua Center-X Ammo 22-Long Rifle 40Gr Lead Round Nose ammo that after a coupon code you can pick it up for $146.88 That is $0.225 each a round. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders.

Do not be miss lead by the poor product description as this is top-quality target or competition rounds, but still very affordable for match grade performance. “Center-x ammo is a “highly” accurate target round. It has gained notoriety amongst a multitude of competition shooters. The accuracy of this ammo rivals the “top on the line” Eley competition ammo, and in some cases, surpasses it !”

To get this deal you need to add 12 units of the 50 round boxes to your shopping cart so you can apply coupon code “SAE“. Look at our Cart Check image below to see who we did it.

Center-X gives you the confidence of high-quality ammunition. Try this versatile cartridge to see its performance. Application: Hunting

Brand Style: Center-X

Bullet Style: Lead Round Nose (LRN)

Bullet Weight (Grains): 40

Cartridge: 22 Long Rifle

Muzzle Energy: 102

Muzzle Velocity (feet per second): 1073 Rounds: 50.

Lapua Center-X Ammo 22 Long Rifle 40Gr Round Nose Deal Cart Check 08/23/2020:

