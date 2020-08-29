USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- President Donald Trump made it clear during his acceptance speech on the White House lawn that a Joe Biden victory in November will be bad news for American gun owners and the Bill of Rights.

“If the left gains power,” the president warned, “they will demolish the suburbs, confiscate your guns and appoint justices who will wipe away your Second Amendment and other constitutional freedoms.”

It was one of two references Trump made about the right to keep and bear arms during his speech on the final night of the virtual Republican National Convention. Writing for the Detroit Free Press, reporter Todd Spangler described the speech as “long on exaggerated claims and fear-mongering.”

But even a cursory glance at Biden’s “plan to end gun violence” suggests the president wasn’t exaggerating at all. AmmoLand News took a hard look at the Biden plan here, which the establishment media apparently hasn’t done.

In the audience of about 1,500 people was Alan Gottlieb, founder and executive vice president of the Second Amendment Foundation and chairman of the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms.

Trump reminded his audience and viewers across the country about his success in filling federal court vacancies, soon to be 300+, including two seats on the U.S. Supreme Court. A second term would allow him to possibly fill one or two more high court positions.

By no small coincidence, Gottlieb referred to the president’s court appointments in a CCRKBA news release on the first day of the convention.

“Donald Trump,” Gottlieb observed, “has fulfilled one of his most important campaign pledges to America’s 100 million gun owners. The president has been filling federal court vacancies with experienced, constitutional judges who understand the Second Amendment means what it says.”

Underscoring this point was the opinion issued just days ago in the California case of Duncan v. Becerra, striking down the state’s ban on so-called “large-capacity magazines” as a violation of the Second Amendment. The opinion was authored by Circuit Judge Kenneth K. Lee, a Trump appointment.

While Trump’s speech is being savaged by the establishment media, it should be noted that, once again, the president made a point of mentioning the Second Amendment and the importance of protecting it.

He habitually refers to the amendment in public appearances, typically noting it is under constant threat from the political Left.

Near the end of his one hour and ten-minute speech, the president stated, “And if we don’t win, your Second Amendment doesn’t have a chance. I can tell you that. I have totally protected it.”

The president made a comment that could become the lightning rod slogan for his campaign.

“Tonight I ask you a simple question,” he challenged from a stage largely backed and flanked by American flags. “How can the Democrat party ask to lead our country when it spends so much time tearing down our country?”

That observation brought a standing ovation, one of many by the audience during the late evening acceptance speech.

Trump quickly followed the question with a blunt assessment.

“In the left’s backward view,” he stated, “they do not see America as the most free, just and exceptional nation on earth. Instead they see a wicked nation that must be punished for its sins. Our opponents say that redemption for you can only come from giving power to them. This is a tired anthem spoken by every repressive movement throughout history.”

While it was long—a fact on which most observers agree—Trump’s acceptance speech hit the right tone with his base, and pulled no punches in its contrast with what a Democrat victory in November could mean. President Trump predicted the nation will suffer if Biden and his running mate, anti-gun Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) win Nov. 3.

What it will mean to gun owners and the Second Amendment seems clear. Filling federal court vacancies with conservative judges will cease. If there are vacancies on the Supreme Court, they would be filled with liberal justices. New restrictive gun regulations could be signed into law, including a permanent ban on so-called “assault weapons.”

The campaign will shift into high gear following the Labor Day weekend, not just for the White House, but for the U.S. House of Representatives, several seats in the U.S. Senate, and nearly all state legislatures and some governorships.

The critical involvement of gun owners is underscored by the creation of “Gun Owners for Trump,” launched just days ago as part of the overall Trump re-election campaign.

There are 18 members on the board including CCRKBA’s Gottlieb, plus Barrett Firearms President Ronnie Barrett, Olympic gold medalist Kim Rhode, competition shooters Gabby Franco and Lanny Barnes; Rick Ector, CEO at the Firearms Academy of Detroit; Amy Robbins, CEO at Alexo Athletica and TV host; retired Army Sgt. Major Kyle Lamb; Eye on the Target radio host Amanda Suffecool; author and motivational speaker Marsha Petrie Sue; Neil Hogue, with Hogue Knives and firearms accessories, along with Matthew Gomez, Thibault Bowman, Mia Rhode, Barbara Rumpel, Esther Schneider, Beth Walker, and Linda Walker.

Their primary mission will be to get out the “gun vote” in November, an effort also being pushed by the National Shooting Sports Foundation.





About Dave Workman

Dave Workman is a senior editor at TheGunMag.com and Liberty Park Press, author of multiple books on the Right to Keep & Bear Arms and formerly an NRA-certified firearms instructor.