Wilson Combat Has Already Sold 2,000 WC320 Pistols!

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Wilson Combat and SIG SAUER are pleased to announce that the Wilson Combat-SIG SAUER 9mm handgun collaboration, the WCP320 has exceeded the 2000 units produced required to be legal for IDPA Stock Service Pistol Class competition and USPSA Production/Carry Optics classifications.

Using the all-new Wilson Combat SIG P320 grip module, our in-house re-machined slide, and Wilson Combat performance battle sights, the Wilson Combat Optimized WCP320 will become the new standard in hard-use, striker-fired handguns. Our modifications have tailored and tuned the 320 platform for precision tactical pistol shooting.

This robust, fast handling pistol wears our Wilson Combat engineered polymer grip module. This newly designed and manufactured grip has enhanced traction, smoother reloading, improved pointablity, and superb recoil control in dynamic-shooting. This grip turns an already solid platform into an ergonomic shooting machine.

Learn more about the WCP320 at https://www.wilsoncombat.com/wilson-combat-sig-sauer-wcp320/

About the SIG SAUER P320

The SIG SAUER P320 is a high-performance, striker-fired service pistol known for extreme reliability that beat all other tested handguns in the Government’s 2017 Modular Handgun Competition. Learn more at www.sigsauer.com

About Wilson Combat

Headquartered in Berryville, Arkansas since 1977, Wilson Combat is an industry leader in high-quality firearms for self-protection, law enforcement, military, and recreational use. Wilson Combat manufactures cutting edge handguns, rifles, shotguns as well as firearm accessories, and ammunition. Visit www.wilsoncombat.com for more information.