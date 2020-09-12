Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- AR500 Armor has its innovative Phoenix & Phoenix-2.0 Armored Backpacks on sale for just $119.99. With schools starting to reopen now is a great time to invest in some additional safety gear as these are crazy unpredictable times.

With body armor already sewn into it, the Phoenix Armored Backpack is built to stop bullets used in 95% of gun related homicides. This lightweight backpack is suitable for regular use by adults and children alike. Because the Phoenix’s armor is concealed, no one will know that your backpack doubles as a life-saving device. Available in black, rose/lavender, blue, and gray, your pack ships ready to use. The Phoenix is something you take with you everywhere. It affords you protection which could save your life. With 7 years in body armor and plate carrier manufacturing designed for heavy-duty use, we’ve taken our industry knowledge and applied it towards lightweight and flexible backpack armor development and backpack design. The result is the most reliable and affordable one-piece armored backpack available today, with the AR500 Armor® quality you expect. Each design aspect is engineered with protection, ease of use, and concealability in mind. You never have to worry about fitting a specific size within your backpack, or your panel shifting out of position. As it leaves our factory, your backpack is immediately ready for use, full-featured, with zero encumberments. You might even forget you have body armor with you. The generously sized primary compartment features a laptop sleeve, compatible with nearly all laptops. The Front pocket is large and includes a key lanyard with hook, and retention pockets for pens and other accessories. The flat front-facing pocket is low profile and will easily accommodate a full-sized pistol for concealment. Complete with subdued AR500 Armor® Phoenix Branding. Built-in Body armor. Seamlessly integrated and fully concealed The Phoenix Armored Backpack is built to stop the bullets used in 95% of gun-related homicides at a total weight of under 3lbs all-inclusive, in its lightest configuration. Nobody will know your backpack doubles as a lifesaving tool. The Backpack features durable zippers, padded rear backing for comfort, and padded fully adjustable backpack straps. The Hypalon bottom lining is both high traction, abrasion, and water-resistant. On each zipper, you’ll find the same high traction Hypalon pull tabs. Total Weight with Backpack + 10×12” Armor: 13lbs

