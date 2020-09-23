Comp-Tac Releases Holster Fits for Glock .40 Gen 5s

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Comp-Tac added new Glock .40 Gen 5 fits for the Infidel Max, Infidel Ultra Max, Warrior, International and Blue Duty Holster Series approximately two weeks prior to the launch of these new firearms.

In addition to the fits already available, Comp-Tac plans to eventually expand every holster offering to accommodate the wider bodies of the .40 Gen 5s.

New holster fits include:

G27- International, Infidel Ultra Max, Infidel Max, eV2

G23- International, Infidel Ultra Max, Infidel Max

G22- International, Warrior, Blue Duty – No Light

“Being able to work with firearms manufacturers during the release of new weapons is a real honor for Comp-Tac,” said Gordon Carrell, Comp-Tac general manager. “The new Glock Gen 5 .40 caliber guns have a slightly wider frame than the previous generations and Comp-Tac has been able to design holsters to fit these new guns in a short period of time. Because of that, these new holsters will be ready for purchase before these new Glocks are even available, allowing customers to carry those firearms right away.”

The International Holster is an OWB, all-Kydex® holster with a modular mounting system that includes a belt mount, paddle mount and drop offset piece. The International has been the top holster used at the IDPA nationals for eight years in a row and is an excellent choice for those who want to participate in competitive shooting events or head to the range for some training time.

The Infidel Ultra Max Holster is an IWB, Kydex-and-leather hybrid holster designed for concealed carry. The Infidel Ultra Max is designed with cant adjustment holes to allow the user to change from a reverse cant, straight drop speed cant and FBI forward cant. The Infidel Ultra Max’s top-grain, cowhide leather backing is the most comfortable material to wear against your skin. It provides a soft, flexible material that does not rub or pinch.

The Infidel Max Holster is an all-Kydex inside-the-waistband holster designed to be worn behind the hip at the 4 o’clock or 5 o’clock positions. With an easy-on, easy-off single clip, this holster is a favorite for users who want the ability to put on their gun or take it off as their environment changes.

The eV2 Holster is an appendix IWB holster designed for concealed carry. The eV2 includes the Comp-Tac Kick, a piece designed to help press the grip of the gun into the body for better concealment.

The Warrior Holster is an outside-the-waistband holster that was recently tested and recommended by the National Training Officers Association (NTOA). The all-Kydex, pancake design is excellent for concealed carry or general range use.

The Blue Duty Holster Series no light version is a level two outside the waistband holster. The Blue Duty Optic no light will accommodate a firearm with a red-dot optic attached. With a belt mount, paddle mount and drop offset, this holster provides a high level of diversity and compatibility with level two retention.

About Comp-Tac Victory Gear

Comp-Tac Victory Gear is devoted to designing and manufacturing the highest quality concealed carry, competition, tactical holsters and related accessories on the market. Comp-Tac products offer options that make it easy and comfortable to carry a firearm for all our customers: law enforcement, military, shooting sports enthusiasts and responsibly armed citizens. We build with the customer in mind, ensuring speed of manufacturing, quality of product, competitive pricing and superior customer service to support the desire to take responsibility for personal safety, security and recreational firearm use.

About High Speed Gear

High Speed Gear is dedicated to building the best 100% American-made, Battle-Proven Tactical Gear. Our products are designed for the highest level of comfort, functionality and versatility. Satisfaction is guaranteed for all our customers, whether military, law enforcement or responsibly-armed citizens. Our products are user driven and are designed based on the operational experiences of a wide variety of end users.