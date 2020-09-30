U.S.A. -(Ammoland.com)- Michael Bloomberg and his cronies like to attack gun owners as if we were some type of monsters. Like most on the left, Bloomberg loves to lay stake of the moral high ground but laying stake to the moral high ground doesn’t erase one’s past, especially when your history is full of racism and sexism that spans decades.

Bloomberg’s history of sexism is widely known throughout his companies. In fact, he and his friends are even known to joke about blatant attacks on women. In 1990, when he was turning 48, a top aid presented him with a book at a company party called “The Wit and Wisdom of Michael Bloomberg.”

The aid filled the pages of the book with quotes from Bloomberg himself that he used at work. These quotes were so egregious that if an average person had voiced them, they would have been immediately fired and probably sued for sexual harassment. Bloomberg tried to use his billions of dollars to bury the truth. What else is to be expected of a man that believes his life is more valuable than yours?

“Do you want to fuck? He gets turned down a lot — but he gets fucked a lot, too,” One of the quotes read. Bloomberg said another quote that his salespeople “will do everything, including give you a blow job. I guess that puts a lot of you girls out of business.” Bloomberg also lays out his opinion of women in the book with quotes like, “If women wanted to be appreciated for their brains, they’d go to the library instead of to Bloomingdale’s.”

This book isn’t just a few pages. It is 32 pages of sexism and other derogatory terms, including pictures. Bloomberg goes as far as to describe competition as “fags.” Reading through the pages of the book, you can see why women have sued his company for being a hostile work environment and why he refused to release any women who did sue him out of their non-disclosure agreements.

When one of Bloomberg’s employees informed the disgraced former mayor that she was pregnant, he allegedly told her to “kill it.” He reportedly was demanding that his subordinate get an abortion to keep her job. The complaint makes Bloomberg sound like more of a cold, callous serial killer than someone who wants to get rid of guns for the children’s safety.

His hatred for women with children goes deep than just demanding his employees have abortions to keep their jobs. According to the former top saleswoman, Sekiko Sakai Garrison, Bloomberg would attack women employees for all sorts of issues with children.

“It’s a fucking baby! All it does is eat and shit! It doesn’t know the difference between you and anyone else! All you need is some black who doesn’t speak English to rescue it from a burning building,” Bloomberg told the employee, according to Garrison. Bloomberg’s comment left the unnamed employee in tears. According to the complaint, when a male salesperson announced that he was getting married, Bloomberg allegedly told the female salespeople, “All of you girls line up to give him blowjobs as a wedding present.”

These comments were not the first time the billionaire suggested that the women who worked under him use their bodies for sex. While interviewing a woman, Bloomberg reportedly asked;

“If [the clients] told you to lay down and strip naked so they could fuck you, would you do that too?” The answer he was looking for was, “yes.”

One could easily write the things that Bloomberg said off as jokes, but Bloomberg listed one of the things he liked to do in New York was to chase women. He implied that he uses his billions of dollars to seduce women.

In a Guardian article, Bloomberg said, “I like theater, dining and chasing women. Let me put it this way: I am a single, straight billionaire in Manhattan. What do you think? It’s a wet dream.”

The lawsuits against Bloomberg and his company makes it clear that his views on women filtered down throughout the company. The suits claim that Bloomberg’s views on women and women in the workplace made his company a hostile work environment.

Bloomberg has attacked more than just women and the LGBT community. He also has a history of racist policies and theories beyond telling a woman to get “a black” to take care of her kids.

Bloomberg championed the policy of randomly stopping minorities and searching them even though they did not commit, nor did police suspect them of committing a crime. Bloomberg would call this policy “stop and frisk.”

The purpose of the policy was for police to search minorities for drugs and guns. It didn’t bother Bloomberg that he ordered police to violate New York City residents of their Fourth Amendment Rights.

The Fourth Amendment reads: “The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”

The Constitution is very clear on unreasonable searches, and many believe that “stop and frisk” searches run afoul of the Constitution. The plaintiffs filed many lawsuits against New York City and Bloomberg himself, including a class-action case. Bloomberg’s policy is still in effect today, although its use has drastically decreased under Comrade Mayor de Blasio.

This policy isn’t the only evidence of Bloomberg being racist. There is a leaked taped of Bloomberg talking to a room full of white donors where he made several racist comments. This tape is where the infamous “throw them against the wall comment” about African Americans surfaced.

During the talk given to the Aspen Institute, he described criminals by saying, “You can just take the description, Xerox it, and pass it out to all of the cops. They are male, minorities, 15 to 25. That’s true in New York, it’s true in virtually every city in America.”

Bloomberg also states we need to keep black males from getting guns. Listening to the tape make me think that it was from a Klan rally. Bloomberg brings up a lot of the same ideas as the KKK.

Yet, this is the same guy that politicians nationwide have to bow down to because he controls their purse strings. He has dumped tons of money into my state of Virginia through front groups like Moms Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety. He is looking to repeat this trend across the country.

My questions to politicians that take Bloomberg’s tainted cash is the following:

Are you going to keep the money and side with a man who has a history of racism, sexism, misogyny, and use of homophobic slurs, or are you going to prove that you genuinely believe in equality and return the dirty money to stand on the right side of history?

About John Crump

John is an NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. John has written extensively on the patriot movement including 3%'ers, Oath Keepers, and Militias. In addition to the Patriot movement, John has written about firearms, interviewed people from all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons and can be followed on Twitter at @crumpyss, or at www.crumpy.com.