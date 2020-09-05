Pelican Introduces the Pelican EZ-Click MOLLE Panel

TORRANCE, CA – September 3, 2020 – Pelican Products, Inc., the global leader in high-performance protective cases, has introduced the Pelican EZ-Click MOLLE panel system- the first lid organizer of its kind that can be quickly released and swapped out without tools.

Pelican EZ-Click

Engineered to fit in the lid of select Pelican transport case models, the EZ-Click panel is secured with exclusive swing-cam latches for rapid mounting and removal. With rapid access to the back of the grid panel, users can quickly switch out an unlimited combination of user-supplied MOLLE style pouches and Velcro brand straps to organize their gear.

“We’ve seen our customers innovate their Pelican cases with various DIY MOLLE attachment solutions. This inspired our engineering team to build a reliable quick-release system so users can switch out their kit according to their next mission or adventure,” said Stephan Corti, Chief Commercial Officer, Pelican Products.

Designed to be compatible with user-sourced MOLLE style pouches and Velcro brand straps, the Pelican EZ-Click panel system is infinitely customizable. Built Pelican tough to excel in harsh conditions, the EZ-Click system is available as an accessory for these Pelican models:

Pelican 1510 Carry On Case – $39.95 MSRP

Pelican Air 1535 Carry On Case – $39.95 MSRP

Pelican 1560 Case – $54.95 MSRP

Pelican 1610/1620 Case – $54.95 MSRP

Pelican 1650 Case – $59.95 MSRP

Pelican Products, Inc. is a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, a private equity investment firm based in New York and San Francisco.

About Pelican Products:

Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases, temperature controlled packaging solutions, advanced portable lighting systems, and rugged gear for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts. Their products are used by professionals in the most demanding markets including fire safety, law enforcement, defense/military, aerospace, entertainment, industrial and in numerous outdoor markets. Pelican products are designed and built to last a lifetime. The company operates in 26 countries, with 24 international sales offices and six manufacturing facilities around the globe. In Europe, the company does business under the name Peli Products, S.LU. For more information, visit www.pelican.com.