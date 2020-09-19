Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies, Just as President Trump Releases His List of SCOTUS Judges

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Supreme Court justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, died on Friday 18th, 2020 from cancer. She was 87. Justice Ginsberg, a well know activist judge, was decidedly anti-gun in her decisions while on the court. Including dissents that argued “Congress can regulate guns in school under Commerce clause” and “right to gun ownership is collective, not individual”.

NBC News opined “Despite her diminutive stature, Ginsburg was larger than life, both on and off the bench. Viewed as a feminist icon, she broke countless barriers, never shying away from making controversial comments along the way — with everything from her high court opinions to her octogenarian workout routines earning her the nickname the “Notorious R.B.G.” by her rabid fan base.”

This leaves an important seat on the Supreme Court of the United States open and Senator Mitch McConnell has come out previously and confirmed that he would fill this seat before the end of 2020 if not before the November election.

News of the death of Justice Ginsberg arrives a mere ten days after President Trump released his 2020 list of potential Supreme Court picks on September 9, 2020.

Here are all the new names on President Trump's most recent list:

Judge Bridget Bade, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

Daniel Cameron, Kentucky attorney general

Paul Clement, former solicitor general

Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas

Senator Ted Cruz of Texas

Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

Steven Engel, assistant attorney general at the Justice Department

Noel Francisco, former solicitor general under the Trump administration

Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri

Judge James Ho, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

Judge Greg Katsas, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit

Judge Barbara Lagoa, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

Christopher Landau, U.S. ambassador to Mexico

Justice Carlos Muniz, Florida Supreme Court

Judge Martha Pacold, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois

Judge Peter Phipps, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

Judge Sarah Pitlyk, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri

Judge Allison Jones Rushing, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

Kate Todd, deputy White House counsel

Judge Lawrence VanDyke, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

Honest commentators on whether the Republican Senate majority will move forward with appointing a replacement for the now-vacant seat, pretty much agree, that it will happen before the election. Hang on to your guns and ammo it is gonna be a wild ride.