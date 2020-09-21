Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Notorious Supreme Court Justice, has Died 19 September, 2020

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Ruth Bader Ginsburg (RGB) had a turbulent and notorious career on the Supreme Court. She died after prolonged bouts with cancer and assorted associated ailments. She is reported to have died on Friday, the 19th of September 2020.

She spent over 27 years of her life on the Supreme Court. She was influential in many hotly contested decisions that overturned long precedent or created new rights for special interest groups never mentioned in the Constitution. She was a fierce opponent of any sort of significant meaning in the Second Amendment of the Constitution.

It is widely believed she did not retire during the Obama regime because she thought Hillary Clinton was certain to win the 2016 elections. She was such a partisan advocate, she wished to have her replacement appointed by a woman. She lost that bet.

It appears she will have a replacement appointed by President Trump.

President Trump has kept his word about appointing judges who are originalists and textualists. He has appointed judges who believe the words of the Constitution mean things, and those meanings may not be changed, unless through the process of Constitutional amendments.

Most judges on the court since the reign of Franklin Roosevelt have been philosophical progressives. They have promoted the idea of the Constitution as a “living document”, which means the Constitution can be changed by justices on the Supreme Court as they feel it should be changed.

That philosophy means the Constitution had no fixed meaning, but changes with the change of justices and their ideas, on the court. It is an attractive option for Supreme Court justices. It gives them immense power, privilege, and status.

Promoting one's own power and privilege to the uproarious applause of one's peers and the media is the easiest thing to do in the world. It takes no courage to do this.

RGB famously said, advising Egyptians on the writing of a constitution in 2012:

“You should certainly be aided by all the constitution-writing that has gone one since the end of World War II. I would not look to the US constitution, if I were drafting a constitution in the year 2012. I might look at the constitution of South Africa. That was a deliberate attempt to have a fundamental instrument of government that embraced basic human rights, had an independent judiciary… It really is, I think, a great piece of work that was done. Much more recent than the US constitution – …

By any measure of the ability of a Constitution to limit the power of a government, the South African constitution and recent others have been utter failures, compared to the Constitution of the United States.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg lived a long and privileged life, one very few people can attain. She reached the pinnacle of power and privilege, in large part, because she was born female in the United States. Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a talented advocate. But advocates should not be justices on the Supreme Court, or any Court unless they are advocates for the rule of law, and justice which is blind.

While Ruth Bader Ginsburg lived, I asked people to pray for her. Now that she is dead, prayers are no longer needed.

It will be interesting to see if Leftist pundits attack Ruth Bader Ginsburg for having the temerity to die when a replacement can be appointed by President Trump.

Do not celebrate the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Pray for President Trump. May President Trump receive wisdom and strength to make the correct decisions when he appoints a replacement for Ruth Bader Ginsburg to the Supreme Court of the United States.

Unlike Ruth Bader Ginsburg, President Trump will need the courage to make his decisions. He will face unrelenting attacks by the media and other Progressive leftists. Ruth Bader Ginsburg faced unrelenting praise and honors.

President Trump needs the willpower and resolution to appoint another strong justice to the Supreme Court, one who will do their job to uphold the Constitution as written, rather than advocate for a particular group. He needs to appoint a justice who will have the fortitude and courage to stand up to the advocacy groups in the Media.

President Trump has been successful in his court appointees so far. They have been one of the great successes in his first term, which has been hobbled, demeaned, and attacked with all the power and deceit available in the media and from Progressives in both parties.

President Trump has a historic chance to break out of the morally bankrupt, ever-expanding thrust for power by the Progressive elite. He has a chance to return to a Republic of, by, and for the people, limited in its power by the bonds of the Constitution.

A justice who is not an advocate for the far left identity groups will be an excellent run-up to a second term in a Donald Trump presidency.

About Dean Weingarten:

Dean Weingarten has been a peace officer, a military officer, was on the University of Wisconsin Pistol Team for four years, and was first certified to teach firearms safety in 1973. He taught the Arizona concealed carry course for fifteen years until the goal of Constitutional Carry was attained. He has degrees in meteorology and mining engineering, and retired from the Department of Defense after a 30 year career in Army Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation.