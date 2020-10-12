Opinion

By Dan Wos

Author – Good Gun Bad Guy

USA – Who are the real Bad Guys here?

The right to keep and bear arms is the one right the radical, anti-gun Left doesn’t want you to have because as long as We the People have power, theirs is limited.

So when groups like Moms Demand Action, a “volunteer” wing of Everytown for Gun Safety try to disarm you while supporting the release of violent felons onto the streets of our neighborhoods, when they push for gun-free school zones that put children and teachers in danger by removing their security, when they push for gun restrictions that put good people in danger by limiting their ability to defend themselves in their own homes, and when they’re funded by someone who pays off the debts of convicted felons so they can control their votes, you have to ask yourself; who are the real bad guys here?

Michael Bloomberg’s own 2020 Presidential campaign website revealed his plan to “end cash bail.” In other words, put criminals back on the streets by removing the one thing that keeps them in jail prior to trial. In support of Bloomberg and his policies, Moms Demand apparently gave his campaign their “members email list” (it would appear, without consent) so the Bloomberg campaign could seek the votes of MDA’s members. According to Mother Jones, Aimee Tavares, a senior national organizing director for Moms Demand Action, said,

“Given his unique role in launching Everytown, his leadership in advancing the cause of gun safety, and the significant investments he’s made in helping to grow our movement, Mayor Bloomberg’s campaign is temporarily renting access to our list of supporters so they can communicate his plans for achieving our shared goal of a nation free from gun violence,”

Moms Demand also opposed Missouri House Bill 1961; “Keep Our Schools Safe Act,” claiming that the bill would increase the risk of “gun-violence.” In fact, the bill would provide additional security for students and teachers by allowing qualified School Protection Officers the ability to save lives should the need arise. We saw what happened in Parkland when security was limited, but it appears that the gun-grabbers like it that way. Contrary to MDA’s claims, Joe Biden’s 1990 Gun Free School Zones Act has produced a significant increase in school killings by forcing children and teachers into unarmed helplessness. The article on the MDA website condemning HB1961 is riddled with typical anti-gun fear-mongering statements in pursuit of their political agenda and unarmed schools.

From the Moms Demand Website:

…”increasing the risk of unintentional shootings and gun violence.”

…”lawmakers are instead taking us backwards and advancing risky bills that would put children, teachers, and school officials in danger.”

…”puts children at risk of unintentional shootings and escalating conflict.”

Everytown and Moms Demand gladly support and take funds from the one guy who was bold enough to attempt to publicly, buy the black vote for Joe Biden in Florida. With over $16m raised, the former NYC Mayor planned to pay off the debts of released prisoners in exchange for their votes.

According to the Washington Post, in a memo, Michael Bloomberg said, “We have identified a significant vote share that requires a nominal investment,” the memo read. “The data shows that in Florida, Black voters are a unique universe unlike any other voting bloc, where the Democratic support rate tends to be 90%-95%.”

No representatives from either Moms Demand or Everytown have publicly denounced this behavior.

While American cities are burning to the ground, businesses are being looted and destroyed, and good people are being viciously attacked, some Mayors refuse to stop the violence. During this chaos, groups like Moms Demand Action are trying to convince you that being unarmed and helpless in this environment is a good condition to be in.

Smart people are no longer falling for their lies. We see this in the massive increase in gun sales across America. Despite the devious and sinister messaging coming from these anti-rights lobbying groups, real Americans are able to see just how important it is to be able to defend ourselves and our families.

The Second Amendment was written because our Founding Fathers saw these dangerous, anti-Americans, and the tyrants they support coming over 200 years away. The Second Amendment is not a privilege; it’s your right, and the gun-grabbers hate that.

The 2nd Amendment is not a privilege. It’s your right.

About Dan Wos, Author – Good Gun Bad Guy

Dan Wos is a nationally recognized 2nd Amendment advocate and Author of the “GOOD GUN BAD GUY” series. He speaks at events, is a contributing writer for many publications, and can be found on radio stations across the country. Dan has been a guest on the Sean Hannity Show, NRATV, and several others. Speaking on behalf of gun-rights, Dan exposes the strategies of the anti-gun crowd and explains their mission to disarm law-abiding American gun-owners.

www.goodgunbadguy.net