Gun Owners Should Welcome Tommy Lee’s Threat to Leave U.S.

So will Tommy Lee come to gather up our guns and melt them into a Hillary Clinton statue before he leaves? Or does he have more blacks to assault and women to kick first? (Motley Crue/Facebook)

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee has made the promise that many left-wing celebrities have made before and failed to honor — leaving the United States if Donald Trump wins the presidency,” Breitbart reports. “Tommy Lee told the British publication The Big Issue that he will quit the U.S. and move to Europe if the president wins re-election in November.”

A reaction from gun owners paraphrasing Br’er Rabbit’s “Please don’t throw us in that briar patch” would hardly be out of line. That along with “Can we help you pack?” and “Don’t let the door hit you…”

That’s because not that long ago, Lee went on an obscenity-laced Twitter rant where, among other threats against “conservatives” and those with traditional and religious values, he “bravely” declared from behind his keyboard:

“We’re going to gather up ALL of your guns, melt them down and turn them into a gargantuan metal mountain emblazoned with the face of Hillary Clinton.”

Who Lee means by “we” is left unstated. Certainly, it won’t be the guy who couldn’t handle himself and back up his mouth at an Eminem party. He must not have had his “celebrity bodyguard” with him that night.

Speaking of guards, and noting Lee’s phony “championing” of “Rosa Parks [and] BLM leaders” in his virtual Twitter rant, it’s curious how “meat space” Tommy received a suspended jail sentence for assaulting and hurling “racial slurs” at a black security guard. The news accounts seem a bit general– perhaps this fearless word warrior could repeat what he said for his fans?

Ditto for Lee taking up the cause of “women’s rights.” Per the Associated Press, he was “sent to jail for 6 months” after he “pleaded no-contest … to charges that he kicked wife Pamela Anderson several times while she held their baby son.”

Would it be fair to assume, with the prohibition of those convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence against owning a gun (Section A.21.i.), that might be why he doesn’t want anyone else to have one?

Then we have Tommy threatening Chick-fil-A for alleged discrimination against LGBTQ persons. It’s curious, because if he truly holds strongly to such beliefs, why did he reportedly have his bodyguards (again with the bodyguards!) be the ones to “protect” him from the advances of a transexual woman he almost “hooked up with”? And more to the point, why did he reportedly say what he said about poetry?

As long as we’re talking about someone posing as the exemplar of Democrat values, perhaps multimillionaire ($70M) Lee could explain why a former assistant felt compelled to sue him for unpaid wages…?

It really seems that despite all our differences, a broad coalition of Americans should welcome this overprivileged, lottery-winning reprobate’s departure from our shores. Then again, there are already niche Republicans among the black, women's, and gay communities committed to casting their votes for Donald Trump, even if Joe Biden is of the opinion that if they do, they “ain’t” real.

I’d much rather have them on my side than the cognitive dissonance-addled and hate-filled hypocrites that Biden seems to attract.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.