Riton Optics Announces New Patrioptic Series, Assembled in the United States

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Riton Optics is proud to announce the first release of the new Patrioptic series of products. As the World’s only Military and Law Enforcement Veteran Owned optics company, Riton has made its mark in the industry by providing quality, value and service superior to market competitors. In their mission to provide best-in-class products and service, Riton’s core focus is always on the customer, including customer product testing and customer influenced product development.

The Founder and CEO of Riton Optics, Brady Speth, stated the following: “It has always been a goal of ours to bring manufacturing to the United States, and the Patrioptic line is our first step in that direction.”

The Patrioptic series features high-quality components and Riton HD/ED glass that consumers have come to expect in Riton’s product line.

The Riton Patrioptic 1-8×28 is a limited edition scope and the first release of the U.S. assembled line. This scope features the First Focal Plane, illuminated CM1 reticle with daylight bright green illumination to ease eye strain. As a tactical riflescope, the Riton Patrioptic 1-8×28 is perfect for close-quarters combat, while also offering the ability to accurately engage targets and range estimate once the magnification is increased. The optic also features an integrated, removable throw lever, and is adorned with a special American flag engraving on the turret cap.

As Riton embarks on this journey to produce U.S. assembled products they are eager to continue the process of developing high-quality optics for their customers and are excited about the future.

About Riton Optics

Riton Optic’s the only Law Enforcement and Military Veteran-Owned optics company in the world, founded on the premise that a customer’s hard-earned dollar should buy quality optics with the industry’s best service at every price point. Riton is passionate about offering high quality optics at the industry’s most competitive prices, and always putting the customer first. Every Riton optic goes through a rigorous dual inspection process in Tucson, Arizona and is backed by the Riton Promise Warranty which includes rapid new product replacement on all returns. For more information on Riton Optics and to SEE THE DIFFERENCE, visit www.ritonoptics.com.