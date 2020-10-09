Team Ruger Racks Up Incredible Back-to-Back Steel Wins

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is pleased to announce that Team Ruger's Dave Olhasso and James McGinty captured multiple divisional wins at back-to-back steel matches last weekend.

The pair started their run at the 2020 Blue Mountain Steel Classic held at the Ontelaunee Rod & Gun Club in Tripoli, NJ. Olhasso claimed first place in Open Revolver with a final time of 123.38 and first place in Stock Revolver with a final time of 127.98, competing with his Ruger Custom Shop Super GP100 Competition revolver chambered in 9mm Luger.

McGinty captured the PCC title and High Overall with a final time of 57.30, the first place divisional win in Open 10 with a final time of 77.13, and second place in Stock Auto with a final time of 97.61. McGinty shot the match with his Ruger Custom Shop SR1911 Competition Pistol and his PC Carbine Chassis rifle.

The duo followed up competing at the New Jersey State Steel Challenge Championship held at the Old Bridge Rifle and Pistol Club in Old Bridge, NJ. McGinty secured first place divisional wins in Limited with a final time of 104.60, Single Stack with a final time of 98.32, and Rimfire Open Pistol with a final time of 72.51. He also finished second in Open Auto with a final time of 97.08. Olhasso finished second in the Carry Optics, Iron Sight Revolver, Open Sight Revolver, and PCC Optics divisions.

