Democrat ‘Enemies List’ Threatens Dissenters with Chicom-Inspired Retaliation

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future?” sitting member of Congress Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted threateningly Friday. “I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future.”

She was not alone, as a partial compilation posted by The Blaze proves. Included in that story was an idea from former CIA operations officer Evan McMullin, that is, a career feeder from the public trough and agent of the much-ridiculed (by the left) concept of “the Deep State,” who advocates:

“We should keep and publish a list of everyone who assists Trump's frivolous and dangerous attacks on the election. Name and shame forever.” “Any R now promoting rejection of an election or calling to not to follow the will of voters or making baseless allegations of fraud should never serve in office, join a corporate board, find a faculty position or be accepted into ‘polite' society,” Jennifer Rubin of The Washington Post chimed in. “We have a list.”

As an aside, Rubin is presented to the public as a “conservative” in order for anyone to the right of her to be smeared as an “extremist” or worse.

“It’s not only that Trump has to lose, his enablers have to lose,” Rubin insists. “We have to collectively burn down the Republican Party. We have to level them. Because if there are survivors, if there are people who weather this storm, they will [elect a president] again.

As to Rubin using the word “baseless,” that’s calculated to spread a narrative talking point, and all the DSM (Duranty/Streicher Media) “journalists” are doing it. Open the “news” tab on Google search and see for yourself. It’s no coincidence the talking heads all parrot the same points. And as to the claim that concerns over voter fraud really, are baseless, it’s remarkable how deliberately incurious Democrat sympathizers are to investigate claim after claim. I guess that means the names of those of us calling for their investigation can consider ourselves on the new blacklist.

Funny – they ignore all those “red flags” as “unsubstantiated” but demand to disarm their countrymen if even one allegation is thrown.

“Remember what they did,” the self-named Trump Accountability Project proclaims as if salivating at the prospect of show trials. “We must never forget those who furthered the Trump agenda.”

“Never forget”? Those are words used to memorialize the Holocaust. Equating Trump and Republicans with Nazis is straight out of the communist/Antifa playbook. And those aren’t the only time-tested communist tactics being employed.

So it’s no surprise that an “academic” demanding “accountability” for “anti-lockdown scholars” smugly wears a Chinese communist hat. We can’t allow unapproved thoughts, you know. And our college campuses cannot allow a pro-Trump law professor to support the president. That’s “violent and racist.”

See, it’s not just Trump they object to – he is an avatar for those who support the policies that won him the presidency. It's “deplorable” America that’s racist and If you voted for him, it’s not just his head Kathy Griffin symbolically carries (now that she figures it’s safe after she cravenly played the tearful persecuted woman card the last time).

All kinds of “celebrities” are piling on and letting the president’s supporters know they’re now on the reprisals list.

“I hate Donald Trump and if you like him: I hate you too,” Australian rapper who moved to America Iggy Azalea tweeted.

“F*** Donald Tromp and every American citizen, celebrity, white woman, black man, ETC who supported him burnnnnnnnnnn,” another rapper, Janelle Monáe weighed in, flipping her middle finger in a selfie just to make sure they get the message. “the Republican Party has wanted a pawn to carry out their agenda & help do their dirty work for a while. This is why the racists, sexists, white nationalists, white supremacists, etc that make up that party won’t call 4 impeachment. #RacistInChief is ALSO a PAWN,” she had previously tweeted.

The first reaction from most gun owners might be “Who?” closely followed by “Who the hell cares what these stupid [expletives] think? Well, between the two of them they have almost 9 million Twitter followers, and their opinions, no matter how brain-dead and obnoxious, help form the political environment we all must live in. And more mainstream and likely to affect middle America, we have the “ladies” from ABC News’ (Disney’s!) The View, telling their audience:

“[Trump] has shown us that he is a misogynist, that he is homophobic, that he is racist and that he mismanaged a coronavirus pandemic to the tune of over 250,000 American deaths—yet 50% of America saw all of that and looked the other way. That is really disheartening.”

It’s official. Trump is a hater. So are his followers. And we all know “Hate speech isn’t free speech,” so it’s OK to shut it down. And Kamala Harris even has further plans for taking guns away by closing the “hater loophole!”

What we’re seeing with all of this is the so-called “cancel culture” coming to close down more than social media accounts. What this really is, and indicative of the direction the Democrats are now openly and defiantly heading in, is the U.S. version of demeaning communist Chinese “social credits,” with punishments and rewards to define a person’s place in society. Next up (and we've seen the beginning of this with restaurant diners intimidated into raising their fists for coerced Black Lives Matter “solidarity”) look for “struggle sessions”:

“During the Cultural Revolution of Communist China (1966-1976), a favorite tactic of Mao’s fanatical followers was the “struggle session”. If the Red Guard (the youthful fans of Chairman Mao who believed in his infallibility) thought that you were “counterrevolutionary” or that you were not radical enough, they would surround your house and drag you out into the town square. There you and others equally accused of imaginary crimes were screamed at (and beaten) by the Red Guard. Of course your relatives and neighbors would join in, because they would not want to fall into disfavor with the politically correct mob.”

That’s what these people, the self-styled arbiters of “tolerance,” are calling for—destroying the reputations and ability to earn a living — or even coexist in society — of anyone who is not a vocal “revolutionary” (remember, “silence is violence!”). And if they are itching to take their revenge out on Republicans, imagine how much more rage-fueled they are against any American who believes in his unalienable right to keep and bear arms, and that it is the ultimate safeguard against the horrors of totalitarianism.

Except we don’t have to imagine. They’ve already told us they consider such people deserving of a traitor’s fate. Hell, Obama's mentor Bill Ayers has even set the figure of those who have to go at 25 million.

If he pulls off the election steal we're told we'll be sorry for talking about, is everybody here ready to obey Joe Biden's threatened new infringements?

