USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Creedmoor Sports has a pre-order offer on Eley Force Semi-Auto HV .22 LR Ammunition, 50 rounds for $8.90, and as of this post date scheduled to ship at the end of December. That is $0.178 each a round. There are additional discounts available the more you order, click the buy now button for the current offers.

Eley Force Semi-Auto HV .22 LR Ammunition ELEY force is a high-velocity, semi-automatic .22LR round designed for power. Featuring a new propellant utilising a distributed pressure curve that accelerates the bullet to a supersonic velocity, providing maximum knock-down force. ELEY force is instantly recognizable with its unique black oxidized case finish which increases friction between the case and projectile. This regulates and controls the force required to release the bullet, stabilizing the projectile and increasing ballistic consistency and accuracy. ELEY force is a .22LR round that deliveries both strong kickback and accuracy.

