NJ Democrat’s Demand for Prosecution of Trump ‘Enablers’ Ups the Stakes for All

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “Tonight I’m calling for the eventual prosecution of donald trump [sic] and his enablers for their many crimes against the United States,” New Jersey Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr. tweeted Tuesday. His demand was accompanied by a screenshot for an official press release.

“Donald Trump and members of his administration have committed innumerable crimes against the United States,” Pascrell charges, without defining any beyond generalized smears and propaganda allegations leading up to what he’s really saying:

“He has engaged in treachery, in treason.”

The punishment for treason, defined by the law, by the way, and not by an obnoxious collectivist New Jersey politician, is death. Pascrell, by proclaiming him guilty just because he says so, wants Donald Trump to be executed by agents of a Democrat regime, whether it is authorized by United States Code or not.

The same penalty applies to those who conspire in such “treason,” and Pascrell hasn’t forgotten them.

“Therefore, in 2021 the entire Trump administration must be fully investigated by the Department of Justice and any other relevant offices,” he insists. “Donald Trump along with his worst enablers must be tried for their crimes against our nation and Constitution.”

Otherwise, the future will be one of “lawlessness and authoritarianism,” Pascrell warns, seemingly oblivious to the concepts of cognitive dissonance and projection.

The thing about treason is, true accountability requires all “enablers” to be brought to justice, that is, all the conspirators, which means it can’t just be limited to administration employees. That and, without defining what the specific, actionable crimes are, knowing which ones Pascrell considers “worst” is hardly an objective legal standard. Besides, as we’ve seen time and again, Trump is an avatar for his supporters, for those Americans who believe not so much in the man as in the agenda he presented to gain their votes.

I, for one, happily “confess” to being a co-conspirator and “enabler,” and offer as evidence a record of advocacy that can’t be hidden. If a Democrat administration is going to arrest and execute a deposed executive and his retinue for treason, it might as well come for the whole lot of us. It won’t be the first time some of us have been so accused.

Good thing for him, he thinks, that Rep. Pascrell understands some will not go gentle into that good night. That, no doubt, is why he’s not just a monopoly of violence-promoting totalitarian wannabe gun-grabber, but a demonstrably dishonest one at that. “I support the Second Amendment,” he LIES as he proceeds to detail infringements he intends to impose under the force of state arms, sanctimoniously adding:

“When we raise our hands, if we are fortunate enough to be elected or reelected, we swear to uphold the Constitution of the United States and life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness…”

That’s not quite how the actual oath goes and he’s mixing it up with part of the Declaration, but it’s not like the attention-seeking old rights-swindler means any of it anyway. But it does put to the lie the new Joe Biden/Democrat slogan for the slow-minded about “unity and healing.” Because one of the “crimes” Pascrell deems “treasonous”?

“He has attacked our elections and sought to throttle democracy.”

Disregard for a moment that we don’t live in a “democracy.” The president is not the only one “guilty” of “disputing” election fraud. But as noted attorney/“legal scholar” (and incidentally, to add perspective here, no friend of the Second Amendment) Alan M. Dershowitz writes about a petition to disbar Trump’s attorneys:

“That is McCarthyism pure and simple.”

It’s worse than that, and not just because Joseph McCarthy was maligned and demonized, and that “evidence accumulated from a variety of sources—including Soviet archives—since the end of the Cold War in the early 1990s shows that McCarthy’s charges were, in numerous cases, neither false nor hysterical—but correct.”

Pure and simple, Chicom-style “struggle session” tyranny is more like it. And Pascrell has just upped the stakes beyond that and moved the argument from the “cancel culture” destroying people’s “social credit” and careers to destroying people’s lives – literally.

Does anyone think we can “unite and heal” in such an environment? Does any freedom-minded person want to?

There’s a revealing sign held up by some Portland anarchists unwilling to settle for that and, unsurprisingly, demanding more:

“We don’t want Biden — We want revenge.”

Believe them. The war we are in is existential. And useful idiot domestic enemy enablers like Bill Pascrell might be surprised over who ends up on trial for his life should the countrymen he seeks to disarm and prosecute not prevail.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.