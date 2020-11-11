SAUER Introduces Ultralight S101 Highland XTC Carbon-Fiber Rifle

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- San Antonio, Texas (November 10, 2020) – J. P. Sauer & Sohn, Germany’s oldest manufacturer of hunting firearms, is pleased to introduce the ultralight S101 Highland XTC carbon-fiber rifle. Weighing just 5.4 lbs. in the .308 Win version, this highly accurate bolt-action rifle is ideal for strenuous hunts when every ounce counts.

The S101 features a hand-laid, carbon-fiber stock with advanced recoil absorbing properties. The barrel is fluted and threaded for additional weight reduction and cold-hammer-forged for guaranteed precision of less than one MOA at 100 yards. The barrel and receiver also feature Sauer’s Diamond-Like-Carbon (DLC) surface for maximum corrosion protection.

“The DLC layer is 40 times thinner than a human hair while offering key advantages such as superior surface hardness and maximum rust protection and wear resistance,” said Jason Evans, CEO, Blaser Group. “Many advances were made in the production of the Highland XTC, and it now holds the record as Sauer’s lightest rifle ever.”

Additional features include superb balance, a crisp match-grade trigger, fluted bolt, and Sauer’s Dura Safe direct firing pin safety which operates as an ergonomic slide on the bolt shroud for enhanced safety and optimum operation. The Highland XTC consistently delivers precision and accuracy even under the most extreme climate conditions.

The Sauer S101 Highland XTC carbon-fiber rifle is available in all current calibers in the S101 series and, depending on the caliber, in barrel lengths from 20-inches to 22-inches.

MSRP: $3,000

For further information, visit: https://www.sauer.de/en/ or contact Blaser USA via email at [email protected].

About Blaser Group

The Blaser Group is the official U.S. importer for iconic German firearms brands Blaser, Mauser, and J.P. Sauer; English gunmaker John Rigby & Co.; and Minox optics. Established in 2006, the company which is based in San Antonio, Texas works with over 200 authorized Blaser Group dealers across all North American states, with this figure continually growing. Today the Blaser Group’s industry-leading product portfolio includes bolt-action, combination rifles, and over-and-under shotguns designed specifically for game hunters and competitive target shooters. Its custom shop offers exclusive engravings, design work, and custom finishing for bespoke guns. With recent innovations, Blaser Group has gone on to expand its product portfolio into cutting edge optics and accessory lines. For more information about the company and product lines, visit www.blaser-group.com.