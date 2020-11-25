Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arns has in stock and shipping the Smith & Wesson M&P9 Shield Sub Compact 9mm 8 round Pistol for $429.99. Limit 1 per household.

The Smith & Wesson M&P 9 Shield is a lightweight and concealable striker-fired pistol. The Shield offers a slim design combined with the proven and trusted features found in the M&P Pistol Series. It is easily concealable with one-inch profile, overall length of 6.1 inches and an unloaded weight of 19 ounces. This pistol provides professional-grade features, reliable performance and simple operation. It boasts a short, consistent trigger pull measuring 6.5 pounds for optimal performance and a consistent pull for each and every round. The M&P features a durable, high-strength polymer frame for a corrosion resistance and a long service life. It offers a Armornite coated stainless steel slide and 3.1-inch barrel chambered in 9mm. The M&P 9 offers industry standard dovetail sights, a white dot front sight and a white 2-dot rear sight for reliable target acquisition. It provides a single sided thumb safety, CA compliant tactile loaded chamber indicator and magazine safety for optimal safe usage. This Shield also boasts M&P’s patented take-down lever and sear deactivation systems allowing for disassembly without pulling the trigger. If you are looking for a concealable 9mm with all the safety features and optimal performance in an everyday carry firearm look no further than the Smith & Wesson M&P 9 Shield with Manual Thumb Safety. Features: Manufactured by Smith & Wesson

9mm

3.1-inch barrel

White dot front sight

White 2-dot rear sight

Weighs 19 oz.

Polymer frame

Black 68 HRc barrel and slide finish

Single sided thumb safety

CA compliant tactile loaded chamber indicator and magazine safety

8 + 1 capacity

M&P’s patented take-down lever and sear deactivation systems

Includes 2 magazines, one with extended capacity for full grip An industry leader since 1852, Smith & Wesson is one of the world's largest firearms manufacturers. With the release of the Volcanic pistol, the first American firearm capable of firing a fully self-contained cartridge, S&W cemented their name in history as an innovative firearms manufacturer. Through the years they continued to bring new designs loved by civilians, police, and military, eventually leading to their highly popular, striker fired M&P pistols. The variety of firearms from concealed handguns to precision bolt action rifles combined with S&W’s unmatched reliability and history are the reason they stand out from the crowd.

The Smith & Wesson M&P SHIELD 9mm is well-reviewed:

