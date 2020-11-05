Springfield Armory Announces XD-S Mod.2 OSP 9mm

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Springfield Armory is proud to announce the release of the XD-S Mod.2 OSP 9mm. Based on our most popular single-stack pistol, the XD-S Mod.2 OSP is now optics ready.

The 9mm pistol comes with a factory-milled slide for low-profile, direct mounting of compact optics for an intuitive sight picture and uninterrupted focus on target. The result is a handgun that accepts the smallest, most popular micro red dots on the market, and is also offered from the factory with an optional Crimson Trace micro red dot.

The optic mounts directly to the slide to achieve a minimum footprint and sits low enough to effectively utilize iron sights in an emergency. The sights are made up of a white dot front sight paired with an anti-glare serrated U-notch rear to ensure quick and positive target acquisition. When an optic is not present, an included seamless polymer cover plate installs with ease and adds additional slide serrations.

To ensure a long life and rugged reliability, the XD-S Mod.2 OSP features a 3.3” hammer forged barrel and matching forged slide. The pistol’s passive grip safety immediately readies the gun to fire when gripped but keeps the gun safe during carry. An additional drop safety in the striker block works in conjunction with the grip safety to provide confident carry.

Shipping with both 7- and 9-round magazines, the XD-S Mod.2 OSP offers a new take on this trusted platform. The concealable 7-round magazine features a pinky extension and the extended 9-round magazine has a grip extension for increased capacity and enhanced ergonomics. An 8-round magazine is also available for purchase to round out the package.

“The new XD-S Mod.2 OSP delivers a new capability to the proven and popular XD-S Mod.2 pistol,” says Steve Kramer, Springfield Armory Vice President of Marketing. “With its slim and compact size, powerful chambering, and now the ability to low-mount a micro red dot, the XD-S Mod.2 OSP is a class-leading option for an EDC handgun.”

This newest member of the Springfield Armory family of polymer-framed pistols stands ready to deliver tough, reliable and powerful CCW defense.

XD-S Mod.2 OSP 3.3” 9mm | XDSG9339BOSP | MSRP $425

XD-S Mod.2 OSP 3.3” 9mm w/ Crimson Trace Red Dot | XDSG9339BCT | MSRP $549

For more information about the XD-S Mod.2 OSP, please visit: https://www.spr-ar.com/r/4407

About Springfield Armory

In 1794, the original Springfield Armory began manufacturing muskets for the defense of our young, free Republic. The Armory functioned as a firearms supplier for every major American conflict until 1968 when the government sadly closed its doors. In 1974, nearly two centuries after its inception, Springfield Armory Inc. in Geneseo, Ill. revived the iconic heritage of the Armory to carry on its legacy.

We strive to honor this responsibility as guardians of the original Springfield Armory legacy by manufacturing the highest quality firearms to enable responsible citizens to preserve their right to keep and bear arms in the defense of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

With an unmatched emphasis on craftsmanship, performance and exceptional customer service, our mission is to forge superior firearms and provide the tools necessary to defend individual freedoms and equality for those who embrace the rights and principles secured by our Founding Fathers. For more information, please visit us at: springfield-armory.com.