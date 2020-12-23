CMMG Releases Shortest and Most Compact BANSHEE .22LR AR-15

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- CMMG is proud to introduce the shortest and most compact BANSHEE to date. This new line-up is chambered in .22LR and features a capped lower receiver with no buffer tube (receiver extension).

This ultra-compact BANSHEE is made possible by CMMG’s new .22LR End Cap – which is a new way to transform your .22LR AR15 build.

The .22LR End Cap is the perfect accessory that shortens your .22LR AR15 by replacing the need for a receiver extension and buffer assembly. The .22LR End Cap is compatible with all CMMG .22LR AR Conversion Kits, as well as any AR15 that uses a dedicated CMMG .22LR bolt carrier group and barrel.

The .22LR End Cap is available in two variations: standard, with a smooth exterior and CMMG logo (.22LR End Cap LOGO), and QD (quick-detach), which has an attachment point machined into the exterior for attaching a QD sling. Installing the .22LR End Cap is made easy by securing the .22LR End Cap on the back of the lower receiver with a 3/8” hex wrench, in lieu of the buffer tube.

The .22LR End Cap with CMMG logo can be purchased separately for $24.95 and the QD End Cap for $29.95.

BANSHEE lower groups and complete BANSHEE .22LR pistols are offered with the .22 LR End Cap preinstalled: the BANSHEE 100 Series comes with the .22 LR End Cap LOGO and the BANSHEE 200 and 300 Series come with the QD End Cap. MSRP on the complete BANSHEE pistols range from $799.95 to $1,024.95.

For more information on the .22LR End Cap and all BANSHEE models, please visit www.CMMGinc.com.

CMMG Guarantee:

All CMMG products are covered under the CMMG Lifetime Quality Guarantee. Conditioned on being a Limited Warranty of use, maintenance, and cleaning of the product in accordance with CMMG, Inc.’s instructions to be free of defects in material and workmanship. CMMG will repair, replace or substitute part(s) as determined in the sole and absolute discretion of CMMG Inc at no charge to the purchaser or provider. Complete limited warranty information can be found at CMMGinc.com/tech-support

About CMMG:

CMMG began in central Missouri in 2002 and quickly developed into a full-time business because of its group of knowledgeable and passionate firearms enthusiasts committed to quality and service. Its reputation was built on attention to detail, cutting edge innovation and the superior craftsmanship that comes from sourcing all their own parts. By offering high quality AR rifles, parts and accessories, CMMG’s commitment to top-quality products and professional service is as deep today as it was when it began.

