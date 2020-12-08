XINSURANCE Firearms Insurance is Making A Difference In People’s Lives

Sandy, UT – -(AmmoLand.com)- XINSURANCE, provider of customized liability insurance for gun owners, joins Armed American Radio as a Presenting Sponsor of its national broadcast show. XINSURANCE Chairman and CEO Rick Lindsey will be joining Armed American Radio host Mark Walters on upcoming broadcasts to provide listeners with relevant and timely information on the importance of protecting themselves legally.

“We want to work closely with Mark to educate consumers on all the legal nuances of owning, carrying and using a firearm, along with the benefits, protection and peace of mind that coverage with XINSURANCE can provide for gun owners and their families,” stated Rick.

Unlike other products in the marketplace, XINSURANCE’s Concealed Carry Weapon (CCW) or Firearm Liability insurance is not a third-party “member benefit” program.

Just as with auto or homeowner’s insurance, coverage is in the individual policyholder’s name. The policy covers gun owners in the event of an incident that results in an unforeseen accident or death that lands them in court defending their actions. Coverage is underwritten with an AM Best “A” (Excellent) rated insurance company, providing gun owners with the assurance and confidence that their insurer will be able to deliver coverage year after year. To purchase the policy, gun owners simply go on the XINSURANCE website to complete some basic information to receive a phone call from a representative within 24 hours and a follow-up quote for customized coverage within a couple of days.

“Mark and Rick, thank you for getting the word out on XINSURANCE! It was very easy to get a quote. I visited the website, found the CCW section, and filled out some basic info. Within 24 hours I had a call back from a representative. In another day or two I had a quote. It’s customized for my needs and very affordable! As a Southern California CCW holder, it’s absolutely critical that I have the insurance I need to protect me and my family in the event I have to use my firearm in self-defense. I’ve recommended XINSURANCE to all my friends and family and will continue to spread the word. It’s a must for any firearm owner, especially if you carry a firearm for self-defense!” – Eric T.

Policyholders with XINSURANCE also receive robust claims management with the support of XINSURANCE’s in-house claims team, adjusters, and a staff of attorneys that offer legal advice and vigorous defense.

“I’m excited to be working with Rick and all the fine folks at XINSURANCE,” said host Mark Walters. “It made perfect sense when our conversations were truly aligned – an unwavering support of the Second Amendment and the interesting part, for my audience, is that the protection goes way beyond just firearms and concealed carry, as XINSURANCE’s diversity of coverage can protect most every other aspect of their lifestyle and businesses. XINSURANCE doesn’t stop with just CCW coverage but can be written to cover gaps in homeowners, umbrella coverage, business policies, etc. It’s real insurance like I have for every other aspect of my life that demands protection. I cover my home and autos with USAA, Geico covers my boat and XINSURANCE covers my freedom.”

XINSURANCE joins a stellar lineup of Armed American Radio partners, remains committed to supporting the Second Amendment, and is making a real difference in the lives of real people.

“These are scary times and my husband and I had liability coverage with Carry Guard, but the “main company” got sued in some place like New York so that company decided to no longer underwrite carry insurance, which left us high and dry. We heard about XINSURANCE on Armed American Radio and started the quote process and had a plan written for the two of us that fits our needs. What I love about it is it's written in our names by an actual AM Best “A” rated insurance company that I know will be there if we need them. It was an easy decision. Thanks XINSURANCE for covering us! ” – Di. P. “I feel SO much better knowing I now have my own insurance policy in my own name, not a third party “member benefit additional insured” that doesn't even belong to me. It's a real insurance plan that covers my real life just like my other real insurance protections do, home, cars, etc. I sleep better at night. Thanks XINSURANCE!” – Susan W.

About XINSURANCE

XINSURANCE specializes in helping individuals with Concealed Carry Weapon insurance (CCW) or Firearm Liability insurance (available in most states). This form of low-cost coverage provides legal protection if you use your registered firearm in a self-defense situation.

With XINSURANCE ( www.xinsurance.com), you can also purchase customized liability insurance coverage that will protect you in all the areas that your homeowners, employers, and business insurance policies won’t or can’t. Our underwriting team brings you more than 30 years of experience, along with the ability to offer customized limits, coverage, deductibles, and premiums to create the perfect plan for your personal protection.

About Armed American Radio

Armed American Radio is broadcast live on Sunday nights from 8-11pm EST / 5-8pm PST on nearly 250 radio stations nationwide and distributed by the Salem Radio Network. The Armed American Radio’s Daily Defense weekday afternoon show is a one-hour broadcast, airing Monday through Friday from 4-5pm EST, 1-2pm PST across the country, as well as on all major digital distribution methods: iHeartRadio, Amazon Alexa, TuneIn FM, iTunes, Google Play Music, and more. Host Mark Walters brings his “no-compromise” style to the national airwaves, with an ever-changing lineup of amazing guests including gun rights advocates, politicians, authors and conservative commentators. Mark delivers a unique blend of conservative news talk, while serving as a voice for our constitutional right to defend ourselves. Visit the website here: armedamericanradio.org as well as Facebook (now broadcasting live stream): www.facebook.com/armedamericanradio/.