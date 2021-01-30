Connecticut: Handful of Gun Bills Introduced in the General Assembly

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Since the start of the 2021 Legislative Session, the Connecticut General Assembly has seen the introduction of multiple firearm-related bill proposals. A few of those measures have been outlined below.

Pro-gun Legislation:

HB 5077 – An Act Limiting Orders Related to Firearms and Ammunition During a Civil Preparedness or Public Health Emergency (Rep. Craig Fishbein)

Prohibits the Governor or any municipality from restricting lawful possession of a firearm or ammunition during a civil preparedness public health emergency.

SB 544 – An Act Prohibiting the Municipal Regulation of Firearms (Sen. Robert Sampson)

Prohibits municipalities from adopting ordinances and regulations to regulate firearms.

HB 5384, HB 5709, and HB 5970 also do this.

Anti-gun Legislation:

HB 5531 – An Act Establishing a Tax on Ammunition (Rep. Jillian Gilchrest)

Establishes a tax on the purchase of ammunition by a business (for sale at retail). The measure specifies a 2 cents per round tax on rounds .22 caliber or less and 5 cents per round for all other ammunition. This is an egregious measure that would place undue financial burden on law-abiding gun owners and create a de facto tax on the exercising of one’s Second Amendment rights.

SB 125 – An Act Limiting Multiple Handgun Purchases in a Thirty-Day Period (Sen. Will Haskell)

Prohibits anyone from purchasing more than one handgun within any 30-day period. SB 125 unconstitutionally restricts the Second Amendment rights of Connecticut citizens who are legally allowed to purchase and possess firearms for personal use.

Your NRA-ILA will continue to monitor these anti-gun bills and keep you updated on any changes or hearings that come up. Be sure to stay-tuned to NRA-ILA Alerts, and encourage your friends, family, and fellow gun owners to do the same!

