Connecticut: Handful of Gun Bills Introduced in the General Assembly

Connecticut flag NRA-ILA
More anti-gun laws introduced in Connecticut. IMG NRA-ILA

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Since the start of the 2021 Legislative Session, the Connecticut General Assembly has seen the introduction of multiple firearm-related bill proposals.  A few of those measures have been outlined below.

Pro-gun Legislation:
HB 5077 – An Act Limiting Orders Related to Firearms and Ammunition During a Civil Preparedness or Public Health Emergency (Rep. Craig Fishbein)

  • Prohibits the Governor or any municipality from restricting lawful possession of a firearm or ammunition during a civil preparedness public health emergency.

SB 544 – An Act Prohibiting the Municipal Regulation of Firearms (Sen. Robert Sampson)

  • Prohibits municipalities from adopting ordinances and regulations to regulate firearms.
  • HB 5384HB 5709, and HB 5970 also do this.

Anti-gun Legislation:
HB 5531 – An Act Establishing a Tax on Ammunition (Rep. Jillian Gilchrest)

  • Establishes a tax on the purchase of ammunition by a business (for sale at retail).  The measure specifies a 2 cents per round tax on rounds .22 caliber or less and 5 cents per round for all other ammunition.  This is an egregious measure that would place undue financial burden on law-abiding gun owners and create a de facto tax on the exercising of one’s Second Amendment rights.

SB 125 – An Act Limiting Multiple Handgun Purchases in a Thirty-Day Period (Sen. Will Haskell)

  • Prohibits anyone from purchasing more than one handgun within any 30-day period. SB 125 unconstitutionally restricts the Second Amendment rights of Connecticut citizens who are legally allowed to purchase and possess firearms for personal use.

Your NRA-ILA will continue to monitor these anti-gun bills and keep you updated on any changes or hearings that come up.  Be sure to stay-tuned to NRA-ILA Alerts, and encourage your friends, family, and fellow gun owners to do the same!

