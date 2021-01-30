Connecticut: Handful of Gun Bills Introduced in the General Assembly

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Since the start of the 2021 Legislative Session, the Connecticut General Assembly has seen the introduction of multiple firearm-related bill proposals. A few of those measures have been outlined below.
Pro-gun Legislation:
HB 5077 – An Act Limiting Orders Related to Firearms and Ammunition During a Civil Preparedness or Public Health Emergency (Rep. Craig Fishbein)
- Prohibits the Governor or any municipality from restricting lawful possession of a firearm or ammunition during a civil preparedness public health emergency.
SB 544 – An Act Prohibiting the Municipal Regulation of Firearms (Sen. Robert Sampson)
- Prohibits municipalities from adopting ordinances and regulations to regulate firearms.
- HB 5384, HB 5709, and HB 5970 also do this.
Anti-gun Legislation:
HB 5531 – An Act Establishing a Tax on Ammunition (Rep. Jillian Gilchrest)
- Establishes a tax on the purchase of ammunition by a business (for sale at retail). The measure specifies a 2 cents per round tax on rounds .22 caliber or less and 5 cents per round for all other ammunition. This is an egregious measure that would place undue financial burden on law-abiding gun owners and create a de facto tax on the exercising of one’s Second Amendment rights.
SB 125 – An Act Limiting Multiple Handgun Purchases in a Thirty-Day Period (Sen. Will Haskell)
- Prohibits anyone from purchasing more than one handgun within any 30-day period. SB 125 unconstitutionally restricts the Second Amendment rights of Connecticut citizens who are legally allowed to purchase and possess firearms for personal use.
