FN 509 Family Expands with Concealed Carry Compact Model

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- FN America, LLC is pleased to announce the release of the FN 509 Compact, joining the ranks of the FN 509 family of striker-fired, 9mm pistols. This new configuration delivers the same reliability and high-performance of the FN 509 family in a compact, highly concealable package.

“The FN 509 Compact model compliments the Compact MRD, equipped with our patented optics-mounting system, and offers users an all-new concealed carry option in the FN 509 family,” said Chris Cole, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for FN America, LLC. “The low-profile carry sights with high-visibility front sight make this an ideal choice for professional and civilian CCW users.”

The FN 509 Compact, designed to meet the needs of today’s concealed carry users, has been refined for deep concealment with low-profile rear blackout iron sights. A high-visibility front sight aids in low-light target acquisition. The snag-free sight set combined with the included 12-round and 15-round magazines, ensure a discreet and high capacity choice for everyday carry. With two interchangeable backstraps and advanced grip texturing, users benefit from the proven ergonomics of the FN 509 family, in a more compact and concealable package.

To learn more about the FN 509 Compact or other FN 509 pistols in the family, please visit www.fnamerica.com or find a retailer near you.

About FN America, LLC

Carry the Future.® | FN America, LLC, the U.S. subsidiary of Belgium-based FN Herstal, S.A. provides U.S. military, law enforcement and commercial customers with a complete range of state-of- the-art, groundbreaking solutions developed around small caliber firearms and associated ammunition under the FN brand name.

FN Herstal is the Defense & Security entity of Herstal Group that also includes a Hunting & Sports Shooting entity (Browning and Winchester Firearms’ brand names) and operates globally.

FN product lines include portable firearms, less lethal systems, integrated weapon systems for air, land and sea applications, remote weapon stations, small caliber ammunition, as well as modern and cutting-edge solutions to provide enhanced combat, logistics, maintenance and communication capabilities.

For more information on FN’s latest products, visit us at www.fnamerica.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.