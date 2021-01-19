Galco’s Wraith 2.0 Available For Pistols With RDS!

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Galco’s Wraith 2.0 features four patent-pending innovations that create a highly versatile and concealable multipurpose holster.

Combining the best properties of Premium Center Cut Steerhide and injection-molded plastic, the Wraith 2.0 includes a “trench” style sight rail that easily accommodates most suppressor sights and allows an easy, efficient return to the holster. A reinforced thumb-break retention strap provides secure retention with a fast draw, while the modern layout is designed to accommodate most red dot sights.

The Wraith 2.0’s versatility derives from its included twin attachment methods – an adjustable belt slot and a paddle – that are quickly and easily interchangeable by the end-user. A flat-headed screwdriver is the only tool needed to swap one attachment for the other, giving the gun carrier the choice of two carry methods: the convenient paddle design or the stable and traditional belt slot.

Available in black, the Wraith 2.0 fits belts up to 1.75” wide.

See Galco’s complete line of paddle holsters at galcousa.com!

About Galco

Galco International, LTD is the designer and manufacturer of the Galco holster brand, the premier American-made line of superb-quality holsters, belts, and accessories. Encompassing law enforcement, military, defensive, and sporting use, the Galco brand utilizes leather, nylon, injection-molded plastic, and Kydex to meet the demands of today’s consumers. The award-winning Matrix line of holsters and accessories, women’s holster handbags, tactical slings, and hunting accessories round out the line. All Galco products are proudly made in the USA since 1969.