Keep Buying Guns And Ammo, Wherever You Find Them

Opinion by Alan J Chwick & Joanne D Eisen

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- The US Congress and Vice-President Pence, on January 6, 2021, willfully, almost joyfully, permitted the theft of our country by socialists. The great majority of elected officials, the Main Street Media, the Judicial Branch, the President’s assistants and confidants – all caved without shame to the thieves.

US House Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats, having won the election by throwing decency to the wind, are proceeding to impeach President Trump a second time. Such a unifying act..right?

In other times, and countries, where the socialist revolution has occurred, we know their policies have caused massive and damaging changes to society. We know that counter-revolutionary struggles are inevitable and that nothing is ever the same again.

But the USA is not the same as other countries. Socialists may have political ownership of the country, but that ownership was achieved through theft. The Democrats turned our sense of fair play & morality into weakness and beat us into the ground with our own decency.

Our enemies do not understand that what they interpret as weaknesses are our strengths. Without a doubt, counter-revolution will be ours.

Our problem is that the violence necessary to salvage the Constitution will damage the Constitution. Our Constitution was never expected to withstand the amount of criminal violence brought against it and we cannot foresee or understand the inevitable changes.

Yet, our Constitution was written in the cause of Freedom, so very valuable that the very concept infuses our love for our Country and gifts us with the unity of purpose we require for a victory.

Our enemies, despite all their tendrils of power appearing to block our now feeble legal steps forward, do not understand that they are backing us into a corner where we would have no choice but to respond, and no other response than violence.

Our enemies have not been able to affect the balance of power between civilians and government as has occurred in other socialist-led countries. Their policies have made US citizens so uncomfortable that conservatives, as well as other who were just Americans just get on with life, are all now literally armed to the teeth.

As Rush Limbaugh recently said, Democrats, fear the 75 million Trump supporters.

These supporters own more firearms than there are citizens in the USA and roughly 12-15 trillion rounds of ammunition. And they possess the knowledge to use them to the best advantage. But we would prefer not to use that path.

But WE WILL protect this country and the Freedom for which it stands.

For having forced this duty upon us, we feel intense anger at the Democrats and what they have done to this country.

On Sat, Jan 9, 2021, after months of attacks on the First Amendment using cancel culture tactics, the nation awoke to news that ‘big tech' had taken unprecedented steps to silence conservatives and our President.

Our First Amendment is in tatters. We must deal with the expectation that our government, fully controlled by Democrats who have already told us their negative views about civilian weapons possession, will very soon take steps to functionally destroy the Second Amendment.

Since the false flag ‘conservative attack‘ on the Capital, the use of force has been roundly condemned. Of course, it should be condemned. And lawlessness has been repeatedly bashed. And YES, that too should be condemned.

Condemnation has now developed a hysterical tone, both from the Right and the Left. And conservatives have been given the blame. This condemnation is fueled by hypocritical liars. Did these thoughts leaders condemn the Portland riots? Or any other Democratic approved riots aka: “peaceful protest”? NOPE NOT ONCE!

Shall we fall for another round of lies designed to steal the power that THEY cannot win by legal means? Are THEY trying to cow us into passive acceptance and inaction that would lead more quickly to the destruction of the concept of Freedom?

WE know that the election has been stolen by the Democrats? Was that theft lawful? Do THEY realize that under such circumstances, obedience to such a regime becomes questionable? Would it be moral to obey slave laws? Is it moral to obey laws designed to destroy Freedom? Is it moral to teach our children to become peaceful and obedient slaves to an illegitimate regime?

In America, the answer is a resounding NO.

Is it lawful to FALSELY impeach a President, even if he may be out of office? Is it SANE to want to create more national division by attempting impeachment a second time? And what laws are WE conservative gun owners breaking by asking questions and seeking answers about the election?

What can we expect from the Biden-Haris regime? WE can expect a flurry of new laws to attempt to make us powerless. We can expect universal NICS checks with retention of NICS data to help create firearms owner lists so we can be more easily disarmed. We can expect a permanent ban on semi-automatic, so called, ‘assault weapons.’ We can expect Federal Red Flag Laws. We can expect no hearing protection laws regarding suppressors. We can expect no Federal Concealed Carry Reciprocity laws. We can expect that there will be some ATF raids on FFLs, and some FFL zoning issues to close down more of them. We can expect bogus science studies from the CDC.

We Can Expect Anything That Their Small Minds Can Imagine.

For It Will Happen.

However, it is not yet time to take harsh action. We are not at the end game yet.

Keep Loading In Supplies, Buying Guns And Ammo, Wherever You Find Them!

About The Authors

Alan J Chwick has been involved with firearms much of his life and is the Retired Managing Coach of the Freeport NY Junior Marksmanship Club. He has escaped from New York State to South Carolina and is an SC FFL (Everything22andMore.com). [email protected] | TWITTER: @iNCNF

Joanne D Eisen, DDS (Ret.) practiced dentistry on Long Island, NY. She has collaborated and written on firearm politics for the past 30+ years. She has also escaped New York State, but to Virginia. [email protected]