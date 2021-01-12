Mossberg 940 JM Pro Competition Shotgun Wins 2021 NRA Golden Bullseye Award

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Mossberg’s newest autoloader, the 940 JM Pro competition shotgun, has been recognized as the 2021 Shooting Illustrated Shotgun of the Year, presented by the National Rifle Association (NRA) Publications. Now in their 19th year, the NRA Publications Golden Bullseye Awards acknowledge the finest products available in the shooting sports and this year’s winners will be honored during the 2021 NRA Annual Meetings and Exhibits in Houston, Texas.

Golden Bullseye Award winners are selected by a seven-member committee of editors, graphic designers and veteran members of the NRA publications staff, representing more than a century of collective experience in the shooting and hunting industry. To qualify for consideration, a product must have been recently introduced and available to consumers; used or tested by a staff member or regular contributor to the magazine; reliable, innovative and meeting or exceeding the evaluator’s expectation. Completing the criteria for award selection are the perceived value of the product to the purchaser and that the product is styled in a manner befitting the shooting and hunting industry, and its enthusiasts.

The result of two years of development alongside world champion shooters, Jerry and Lena Miculek, the Mossberg 940 JM Pro was designed with the needs of today’s competitive shooter in mind. At the core of this competition-ready 12 gauge is a durable gas system that will run for many rounds before cleaning and reliably cycle 2 ¾ or 3-inch shells. Key features include an enlarged loading port to allow quad loads into the magazine tube; redesigned elevator and shell catch to eliminate common pinch-points; slim profile forend and user-configurable stock for length-of-pull, drop and cast; HIVIZ® fiber optic sight system; and extended Briley® choke tubes.

“The 940 JM Pro competition shotgun is the culmination of the hands-on experience of world-class shooters, Jerry and Lena, along with the engineering and manufacturing expertise of the Mossberg team,” commented John MacLellan, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We knew that we had a winner with the 940 but to be recognized with a Golden Bullseye Award for the best new shotgun is a great honor.”

About O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc.

Founded in 1919, O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc., is the oldest family-owned firearms manufacturer in America, and is the largest pump-action shotgun manufacturer in the world. Celebrating 100 years of innovation, Mossberg leads the industry with over 100 design and utility patents to its credit and stands as the first ISO 9001 Certified long-gun manufacturer. Complete information on commercial, special purpose, law enforcement and military shotguns, rifles, handguns and accessories are available at mossberg.com or by calling 1-800-363-3555. Mossberg can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.