New York: Citizen Body Armor BAN Proposal to Start Off 2021

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

New York – -(AmmoLand.com)- A new bill introduced to outlaw body armor in New York would make it illegal for civilians to purchase body armor and could find them guilty even if they have owned body armor for years.

If the bill is passed, body armor owners would be required to turn in their life-saving gear at law enforcement agencies such as local or state police, FBI, or DEA.

Failing to surrender their “body vests” within 15 days of the effective date of this new law could have severe repercussions.

What Is the Penalty?

Breaking this new law would result in a class A misdemeanor. Repeat offenders could potentially earn themselves a class E felony, and depending on their circumstances, the penalty could consist of fines, probation, and even up to 4 years in prison.

What Is Your Duty?

You must stop and reflect upon the truth. Body Armor is a Tool of Liberty. You are Free Men. Live as Free Men and oppose this asinine bill.

See what others are saying.

ABOUT AR500 ARMOR

AR500 Armor launched its own line of ballistic armor and body armor solutions in 2012. We entered the industry with the mindset of manufacturing top quality, reliable products that offered our customers high-value solutions. Our products are intended for responsible law-abiding American citizens, our law-enforcement personnel, and our military personnel; we currently sell to legal residents of the United States.

With our unique in-house manufacturing processes and ability to acquire material made to our specifications, we’ve set the standard for ballistic steel core body armor. Utilizing industry-leading spall and fragmentation mitigation coatings we've further increased what's possible with ballistic steel. Our products are available through our website and authorized dealers throughout the United States. AR500 Armor® is a privately held business; Our Headquarters, team members, and manufacturing facility are located in Phoenix, Arizona. www.ar500armor.com