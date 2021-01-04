Peach State Poses A Binary Choice

Georgia – -(AmmoLand.com)- Let’s face it, we’d love to have 100 Senators like Rand Paul, Ted Cruz, or Josh Hawley. Sadly, we don't. But there is no time to complain because there are two very high-priority tasks for Second Amendment supporters, which involve binary choices. There is no third outcome: Rejecting one means accepting the other.

Come January 6, the winner of the runoff for the regularly-scheduled Senate election will be either David Perdue or Jon Ossoff. One talks a lot about hunting and has at least voted right on the issues (including for all three of President Trump’s nominees), the other thinks your efforts to defend yourself from unjust attempts to punish you via gun bans and other restrictions on the Second Amendment for crimes and acts of madness you didn’t commit are corrupt.

This is not a close call.

Quibbling and nitpicking to trash Perdue do us no favors, not when it puts Chuck Schumer one step closer to controlling the Senate floor as majority leader.

By the same token, on January 6, one of two people, Kelly Loeffler or Raphael Warnock, will win the special election runoff. You have the choice of someone who has not only voted right but who also stepped up to introduce pro-Second Amendment legislation that makes some positive movement as opposed to someone who thinks Second Amendment supporters need to do “penance” for backing President Trump.

Again, this is not a close call.

Loeffler’s been willing to support our rights and has earned our vote. Do you really want a hothead like Warnock to be in the Senate when a contentious debate over our gun rights occurs?

Then there is the final binary choice: Chuck Schumer or Mitch McConnell as Senate Majority Leader. An avowed enemy of our rights versus someone who has moved many judges into positions who will uphold our Second Amendment rights. Again, this is an easy choice to make.

Second Amendment supporters are better off with McConnell running the Senate. That means that Loffler and Perdue must win the runoff elections. Second Amendment supporters need to spend these last few days backing Loeffler and Perdue. They also need to support the National Rifle Association’s Political Victory Fund and their Institute for Legislative Action, in order to be ready for 2022 and 2024, to reverse the losses we have taken.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.