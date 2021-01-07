Quick Report on Events in Washington, D.C. on 6 January, 2021

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- On 5 January 2021, the flight to DC on American Airlines 2222 was full. There were quite a few Trump supporters on board. They were a little boisterous, with a few chants of “Four More Years”.
On 6 January, people made their way to the Metro station to travel into DC for the rally/protest/march. The Mall was relatively clear. As we approached the West end of the mall, the crowd could be heard, about 0830 local. It was already a large crowd stretching from the Washington monument toward the White House. Several speakers gave presentations. The audio system was inadequate. Little could be understood.
Most of the people were middle class and middle-aged. There were young and old, even a few people in wheelchairs and walkers. There were many women present, but few children. People were there to support President Trump, to protest four years of lies by the Media, censorship by the Tech Oligarchs, and a deeply flawed election. One participant told me:
“He supported us for four years. At least we could come when he asked us to.”
In spite of the common grievances, there seemed to be little organization or leadership. There were a few groups that showed cohesion, but most were simply responding to a request to show up. This protest was the largest, most organic, nearly spontaneous one I have seen of many.
At the other end of the Mall, at the Capitol, there were a couple of smaller events on the Eastside. There were only a couple of thousand at the Capitol compared to many more at the west end of the Mall.
As the morning continued, streams of people continued to come unto the Mall and move toward the Washington Monument.
I moved toward the Capitol. The Capitol Police Board, according to signs, had placed fencing around the Capitol to keep people at a significant distance. The fencing was light and poorly secured.
Large groups of people started to approach the Capitol as the rally at the West end of the Mall became a protest march to the Capitol.
The crowds grew and grew. The barriers were flimsy and ineffective. Some people started crossing them to get closer. Others followed. The ones in front shouted encouragement. A mass of people flowed to the Mall side of the capitol.
Thousands more were coming behind them.
I could not detect any real leadership or strategy. Masses kept coming. People were frustrated. There was a little pulling on barricades at the choke point, the scaffolding where there appeared to be an entryway to the Capitol. I caught a whiff of pepper spray from the intersection of the crowd and Capitol Police, near the scaffolding, and moved upwind to the North of the crowd. What appeared to be several commercial-grade fireworks were thrown at the police.
As the crowd was frustrated on the Mall side, more people kept coming up and started drifting around to the Northside. More barriers came down.
The crowds coming from the west met the existing crowds on the east side of the Capitol, with the Supreme Court in the background to the east.
The crowds kept growing and pushing at barriers. They kept getting closer and closer to the Capitol.
People wanted to make a statement. They chanted: This is our house!
Finally, they were right up to the doors in several places. Later, a person who claimed to have been through the building said the Mall side was breached first.
Congress is reported to have adjourned for reasons of safety. One person is reported to have been shot and killed. It is unclear as to the circumstances. A person at the protest told me it was a young woman with a Trump flag who had been shot.
Not long after, President Trump is said to have asked people to leave the Capitol steps and go home, to restore peace.
It is unclear what this means for the Republic and the future of self-government.
The remarkable thing about this protest were the participants. Middle-aged and middle-class men and women. Many said the frustrations had been building for a long time, that they had been quiet too long.
There was no plan beyond getting into the Capitol and then leaving. On the way back, in the Metro, a protestor was heard saying: We made our point. We had to do something. They have to know it is our country.
The reactions between the Capitol Police and the crowd was largely civil. More detailed reports will follow.
About Dean Weingarten:
Dean Weingarten has been a peace officer, a military officer, was on the University of Wisconsin Pistol Team for four years, and was first certified to teach firearms safety in 1973. He taught the Arizona concealed carry course for fifteen years until the goal of Constitutional Carry was attained. He has degrees in meteorology and mining engineering, and retired from the Department of Defense after a 30 year career in Army Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation.
Here is the video of Babbitt’s murder. The killer is clearly visible:
https://video.twimg.com/ext_tw_video/1347056457846550529/pu/vid/1280×576/nyElURvErYE4N3CH.mp4?tag=10
You can bet one thing for sure that agent will never go to trial or even Identified, it will come back he was only doing his JOB!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Best was that nobody did anything to help her, shows what they had in mind, an agent shot her and the other agents were set on letting her DIE!!!!!!!!!!!
Well when you commit sedition and attempt to overthrow the Government Bad things can happen to you and your Fellow Haters of the Constitution
and the movie goes on……
Loool, suckers!
https://twitter.com/striderraven1/status/1347206616127574017
American citizens are fed up with the national media and how they have treated President Trump and they have become another cheerleading section for the liberal democrats who have been trying to get Trump on anything they could to remove him from power. Let’s not forget how our own FBI and CIA spread false information to undermine Trump. Top all this off with the restrictions from democrat states and cities mandating the citizens not to being able to run their own business or send their kids to school. The federal government wanted to send foreign aid to other countries while… Read more »
If you had spent the day, like I did watching live video on the tube, you would have noticed that a large percentage of the rally attendees were middle aged and older. They were not inside the Rotunda nor were most of them physically able to scale the walls, etc. The event was infiltrated by members of antifa and the like, probably paid for by Soros and his ring of worldwide mercenaries and designed to put an end to the controversy of a botched and stolen General Election. I doubt there will ever be a free and fair election in… Read more »
Oldman,
I wondered the same thing and then gamed how I would have orchestrated it. If I’d been in the position, and willing to act that way, I would have inserted a group of young to middle aged agent provocateurs into the rally who had been trained to instigate violence and control crowds, which are fairly easy to whip up, into doing something along this line. I would have had them lead the charge over the wall, perhaps up to the doors and then fade back into the crowd and disperse. We’ll prolly never know, but it’s a possibility.
Dave, As they were showing the videos of the representatives before they were ushered out, there was a look of genuine intense fear on most of the congressmen that were in the balcony of the House, especially the women. They are going to have to now call for a complete shut down of DC., probably forever. To know that the storming of the Capital Building could be that successful in that short of time probably put a little fear into the minds of the whole Swamp. If you imagine that 100-200 of the rioters could have smuggled in SBRs and… Read more »
LIAR
When antifa, and bowel movement were rioting, they were referred to as peaceful protests, now the lame stream media declares conservative protests as riots. the problem being the violence came from antifa infiltrators.
At one time I thought this country is in the toilet, then Trump was voted in, and I had hope. Now that the CRBs have stolen the election, and almost everyone in DC has turned on Trump, The toilet has been flushed. This country is lost. The only hope for us is, and has always been God!
God, really? If god does indeed exist,
I expect no miracles. You do know we get another bite at the apple in 2 years for congress and 4 years for the white house? Don’t you?
You sound defeated and nihilistic. I, for one, will continue to support 2A organizations, introduce new shooters to the sport, and encourage others to do the same.