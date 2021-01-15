Team Ruger Wraps Up a Winning Season in Competitive Shooting

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is proud to announce that Team Ruger Captain, Doug Koenig, closed out the 2020 competition season with a win in the Production Division at the 2020 PRS Pro Series Finale in Ninnekah, Oklahoma. Competing against this year's top qualified PRS Pro Series competitors, Koenig brought home the top spot in the Production Division competing with the newly introduced Ruger Custom Shop Ruger Precision Rifle chambered in 6mm Creedmoor. Doug finished with a final match score of 159 in a time of just 63.85, engaging twenty stages of targets that made up this year's most challenging course of fire. With this match win, Doug finished the year with enough total PRS Pro Series points to earn him the title of Series Overall Production Division Winner.

This win adds to Team Ruger's 2020 season results, which include an impressive 53 first-place, 13 second-place, and 5 third-place division finishes.

“Despite a challenging year that included several major match cancellations, Team Ruger was able to make a very successful showing,” commented Koenig. “I am extremely proud of the team's accomplishments and view them as a testament to the talent of our team, the quality of Ruger firearms, and our dedication to the shooting sports.”

The Ruger® products most used to claim these 2020 season victories included the Ruger Custom Shop SR1911® Competition Pistol, the Ruger Custom Shop Super GP100® Competition Revolver, the Ruger American® Competition Pistol, the AR-556® MPR, and the Ruger Precision Rifle.

About Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.

